This resurfaced tweet shows Marlon Wayans’ support for Diddy, causing 50 Cent beef

He used to go to Diddy parties

6 hours ago

An old Marlon Wayans tweet has resurfaced in the middle of his back-and-forth beef with 50 Cent over the Diddy doc.

The documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning came out last week and has been getting a lot of public reactions from celebrities. One celebrity who has spoken out about the doc and criticised 50 Cent is actor and comedian Marlon Wayans.

But now, an old tweet of his is resurfacing as people uncover his previous friendship with Diddy.

“Been doin’ Diddy parties for 15 years and I must say, you never let me down Puff. Ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” the tweet said.

It was posted back in 2009, long before Diddy’s accusations and trial were public knowledge. The tweet is now deleted, and Marlon has responded to it in a 2024 interview on Club Shay Shay.

“I’ve been to plenty Diddy parties. I left early,” Wayans said. “I swear to you, I’ve never seen…I’ve never seen it. I’ve never seen it,” he said, when asked about the infamous “freak-offs”.

“Those aren’t the type of parties that I go to. I don’t frequent those type of parties and even if I go, like I said, I’ve never seen any of this,” he continued.

“When I hear about it, ‘When did that happen? At what time did this go down? ‘Cause I was there till 3:30. You mean at 3:32…So they waiting for me to leave, like, Alright, good. That Wayans n***a gone. He talks too much.”