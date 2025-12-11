Biggie’s estate manager speaks out about explosive funeral allegations in Diddy documentary

2 hours ago

Biggie’s estate manager has spoken out after explosive claims made in Netflix’s new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which digs into Diddy’s rise to fame, the 2024 federal investigation that ended in his arrest, and decades of allegations surrounding the music producer.

Across its four episodes, former Bad Boy Records insiders recount what they say really went down behind the scenes, including new accusations about Diddy’s involvement in the events leading up to the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

In episode two, ex-Bad Boy figures Mark Curry, Kirk Burrowes and Roxanne Johnson describe an environment of exploitation, claiming Diddy ripped off artists and inflamed the East–West coast feud dominating ’90s hip-hop. Burrowes even alleges in the series that Diddy “ushered Biggie to his death”, claiming Combs pushed him to travel to LA for promo despite Biggie not wanting to go. The rapper, real name Christopher Wallace, was shot and killed during the trip in 1997.

The series also includes archival footage of Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace, who blames the rap-industry turf war: “All it was was a Puffy [Diddy] and Suge Knight war.”

One allegation in particular has now been publicly challenged. The doc claims that after Biggie’s death at just 24, Diddy planned an extravagant funeral and then attempted to bill Wallace’s estate for the cost.

This week, radio host Loren Lorosa read out a statement on The Breakfast Club from Wayne Barrow, who co-managed Biggie’s estate alongside Voletta Wallace. Barrow flatly rejected the claims, saying that to his knowledge Diddy and Bad Boy Records paid the funeral costs in full. He added that he has personally reviewed royalty statements and has never seen any funeral expenses charged to the estate.

Barrow also called the documentary’s allegation disrespectful to Biggie’s closest people: “It’s disrespectful that anyone would even imply that Biggie’s mum and close friends would be that naive to allow something like that to happen and not catch it.”

The documentary continues to air on Netflix, with more claims about Diddy’s career, relationships and legacy emerging in each episode.

