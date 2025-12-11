MAFS Australia 2025 cast who got really rich, and cast whose influencer careers flopped

4 hours ago

Six whole months have passed since MAFS Australia 2025 finished airing in the UK. So many of the participants attempted to make it as influencers, or launch really random businesses after the show. Here’s a rundown of which cast members became really rich off the back off MAFS Australia 2025, and the cast whose influencer eras kind of flopped.

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast members who are raking the most money in

When MAFS Australia 2025 began, literally nobody would have guessed Eliot would be the breakout star. But he’s come a long way since his “non-negotiables” list.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Eliot has landed more than 30 brand deals since he was on TV. He’s apparently made between $40,000 and $50,000 AUD (£19,900 and £24,900) from nightclub appearances, and between $60,000 and $100,000 (£29,800 and £49,700) from wellness coaching.

The Daily Mail Australia also claims his non-platonic friend Jamie has got pretty rich off the back of MAFS Australia 2025. She’s reportedly pulled in $40,000 AUD (£19,900) from an ad campaign for Lynx, and $30,000 AUD (£14,900) from nightclub appearances. Adrian’s new pasta bar has already made more than $100,000 AUD.

Since Jacqui Burfoot claimed on MAFS to have approximately five different jobs, she’s got a new one to add to the list: influencing.

Three months after MAFS, Jacqui claimed to have sold $22,000 AUD (£10,900) of jewellery, and to have bashed out 700 Cameo videos. She charges a minimum of £29.92 per Cameo. 25 per cent of the fee goes to Cameo. So, Jacqui must have made a minimum of £15,708 from Cameos by the end of May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqui Burfoot 🌺 (@jacqui.burfoot)

Plenty of other MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are already back at their day jobs

Remember Eliot’s second wife, Veronica? She was introduced on MAFS as a professional actor. Some people close to production accused her of treating MAFS like her “own personal audition”, and going on the show with fame in mind.

Erm, well it’s not clear whether her acting career has taken off since MAFS. No new acting roles have been added to her IMDB profile since 2023. Perhaps she’s got things in the works that we don’t know about yet? You never know…

Carina Mirabile had tried to become famous many, many times before signing up to MAFS. She has popped up at plenty of events for influencers. However, according to her LinkedIn, she hasn’t quit her day job doing the marketing for her dad’s tool shop. She launched a podcast with her hair stylist Jacob Muller in May, but no new episodes have been uploaded since September.

Lauren barely gained any Insta followers after her controversial appearance on MAFS. She’s returned to her gifts business. Ashleigh is back teaching dance . Morena is still available to hire as a DJ for events. Jake and Tim appear to have dropped off the face of the earth (or at least, they’ve been rather quiet on Insta).

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image via Channel 4.