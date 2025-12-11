Texas college student found dead hours after posting concerning ‘devil trend’ video

4 hours ago

A student from Rice University in Houston, Texas has been found dead at an apartment complex just two blocks from the college.

Claire Tracy, 19, passed away on Sunday, 7th December, and the university has released a tragic statement. She joined the college in 2024, from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“It is with deep sadness that I am writing to tell you that Claire Tracy, a second-year undergraduate student, passed away on Sunday,” the Dean of Undergraduates, Bridget K. Gorman, said.

“A member of Wiess College and a former member of the Rice soccer team, she was a talented athlete who had led her high school to many championships. Claire was a finance major and had close friends and a bright spirit. Our hearts go out to Claire’s family and all who knew her and are grieving her loss.”

Her cause of death has not been released yet, but people have uncovered some concerning posts on her TikTok account in the days leading up to her death. In one, posted just hours before she passed away, she did the “devil couldn’t reach me” trend, where you reveal something the devil gave you as an inconvenience.

“Because you [Tracy] did the work for him. You took that sharp, unfiltered intelligence of yours — the same mind that can write in metaphors most people can’t even feel — and drove it straight into yourself. You saw too clearly, thought too deeply, peeled every layer back until there was nothing left to shield you from the weight of being alive,” the cryptic video said.

In another post, she added: “I’m going insane at this point and I need to see if anyone else feels like me.” The student also spoke out about how her “depression got so bad” and she was walking around the campus late at night along “to feel something”.

“When my mom asks why I’m at the gym on a Friday night alone again so I have to re-explain what being a popular loner is (my two friends aren’t free again so I’d go mentally insane if I didn’t workout for at least two hours),” she said in another video about being lonely.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: YouTube