Kelly Osbourne brutally responds to ‘mean’ comments about her body and weight loss

‘She can’t eat right now’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne has hit back at the consistent negative comments she has been receiving about her body and weight following the death of her dad Ozzy earlier this year.

In a now-deleted video on her Instagram Story, she said: “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic, you don’t look right,’ my dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

The 41-year-old continued: “And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life.”

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on 22nd July, just weeks after his final Black Sabbath show at Villa Park in Birmingham on 5th July. He suffered a heart attack at their Buckinghamshire home and his emotional final words to Sharon were: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

Kelly posted the video a while ago, but the clip was re-shared in Sharon Osbourne’s new YouTube interview with Piers Morgan, where she spoke about her husband’s death in detail.

Sharon defended Kelly’s response to the mean comments, saying: “She’s right. She’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

The negative remarks came after Kelly admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight in a 2024 interview with E! News, saying: “I think it’s [Ozempic] amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?

“People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

