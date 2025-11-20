The Tab
‘I want to attack you’: Kelly Osbourne goes for Kelly Brook over *that* I’m A Celeb row with Jack

‘You’re a bit of a bully’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne has not held back at all after watching Kelly Brook clash with her brother Jack on I’m A Celeb 2025, and called her “performative”, “over-dramatic”, and even admitted she felt like she wanted to “attack” her.

Basically, last night, the camp won eel for dinner after Eddie Kadi got six stars in his Bushtucker trial. Kelly Brook and Martin Kemp were assigned cooking duty. But while cooking, Kelly kept gagging, wincing, and stepping away from the table. Jack, who’s been calmly taking the lead in camp life, tried to help. He asked, “Would you like me to cut up the fish?”

According to Kelly Brook, Jack apparently “elbowed” her aside. Speaking to the camera, she claimed, “I saw Jack’s eyes light up, it was like Christmas to Jack, and he came running over and elbowed me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman.”

Kelly Osbourne, Jack’s sister was not impressed.

So, what did Kelly Osbourne say in response?

After watching the episode, Kelly posted a story on her Instagram slamming Kelly Brook. She said, “Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you. You’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over-dramatics.”

She added that she wanted to “attack” her. She said, “You bring out my big-sister vibes, where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully.”

She also slammed Brook for making Jack look pushy, even though he had simply offered to help. She said that the gagging and theatrics were “over the top” and made her extremely protective of her brother.

Kelly Osbourne’s brutal reaction may have come from a tougher year for the Osbourne family. Jack recently opened up about the death of their father on I’m A Celeb, who passed away in July. Speaking to campmate Lisa Riley, he admitted the loss was still very raw.

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

