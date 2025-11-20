‘I want to attack you’: Kelly Osbourne goes for Kelly Brook over *that* I’m A Celeb row with Jack

20 hours ago

Kelly Osbourne has not held back at all after watching Kelly Brook clash with her brother Jack on I’m A Celeb 2025, and called her “performative”, “over-dramatic”, and even admitted she felt like she wanted to “attack” her.

Basically, last night, the camp won eel for dinner after Eddie Kadi got six stars in his Bushtucker trial. Kelly Brook and Martin Kemp were assigned cooking duty. But while cooking, Kelly kept gagging, wincing, and stepping away from the table. Jack, who’s been calmly taking the lead in camp life, tried to help. He asked, “Would you like me to cut up the fish?”

According to Kelly Brook, Jack apparently “elbowed” her aside. Speaking to the camera, she claimed, “I saw Jack’s eyes light up, it was like Christmas to Jack, and he came running over and elbowed me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman.”

Kelly Osbourne, Jack’s sister was not impressed.

So, what did Kelly Osbourne say in response?

After watching the episode, Kelly posted a story on her Instagram slamming Kelly Brook. She said, “Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you. You’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over-dramatics.”

She added that she wanted to “attack” her. She said, “You bring out my big-sister vibes, where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully.”

She also slammed Brook for making Jack look pushy, even though he had simply offered to help. She said that the gagging and theatrics were “over the top” and made her extremely protective of her brother.

Kelly Osbourne’s brutal reaction may have come from a tougher year for the Osbourne family. Jack recently opened up about the death of their father on I’m A Celeb, who passed away in July. Speaking to campmate Lisa Riley, he admitted the loss was still very raw.

