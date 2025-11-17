Full rundown of what went down in I’m a Celeb’s Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship

1 hour ago

Aitch entering the jungle for I’m A Celeb 2025 has obviously reignited the internet’s favourite question: What really happened between him and Amelia Dimoldenberg? Even though their Chicken Shop Date episode came out years ago, people are still convinced the pair had something real, or something very strategic, depending on who you ask.

So, here’s a clear timeline of their relationship and what actually happened between them.

It all started in the chicken shop (obviously)

The story begins back in 2019, when Aitch and Amelia first met on Chicken Shop Date. The chemistry was obvious straight away: Awkward, funny, and a bit flirty. Amelia jokingly called him a “prawn,” which Aitch took surprisingly well, and viewers immediately noticed the spark between them.

The episode became one of her most popular, but nothing else happened publicly afterwards. There were no dates, no sightings and nothing going on behind the scenes that anyone knew about.

The dating rumours took off in early 2022

Everything changed in early 2022, when Aitch began posting TikTok videos of himself on dates with a mystery blonde woman. The first video showed them getting milkshakes, the second was at an Asian restaurant, and the third showed them bowling together.

By the third upload, Aitch confirmed what everyone suspected: the woman was Amelia. People who had been hoping for this since 2019 were suddenly convinced something was finally happening.

They made it Instagram official-ish

Once the reveal was out there, things moved quickly. Amelia told Kiss FM that she liked Aitch “a lot” and said it was nice to be shown that much affection. Around the same time, Aitch posted a selfie calling her “Amelia Armstrong,” which made their connection look fairly serious. Amelia also appeared briefly in the video for his single Baby, adding even more to the speculation.

However, this was also when doubts began to grow. All the TikTok dates were using the soundtrack from Aitch’s new single, and people started to wonder if the whole thing was timed to promote his music rather than reflect a real relationship. Even so, their chemistry in interviews and online felt believable, perhaps a little too believable for some.

And then they broke up on TikTok

Just a few weeks later, in March 2022, Aitch and Amelia posted a video announcing that they had decided to be just friends. In the clip, they exchanged matching best-friend bracelets, talked openly, and joked about why things wouldn’t work. Amelia said she loved going on dates for her show and couldn’t exactly stop doing that, and Aitch admitted he didn’t love the idea of watching her date other rappers every week, even if it was part of her job.

The video quickly brought the PR rumours back. People commented that the whole storyline must have been staged to promote his single. When someone wrote “all for PR,” Amelia replied, “It wasn’t.” When another person said the breakup made them sad, she said, “Mine too… at least I’ve gained a best friend for life.” So, from her perspective, whatever it was, it mattered.

Aitch has stayed vague about it

In 2023, Aitch was asked on a red carpet whether the relationship had been a publicity stunt. Instead of giving a direct answer, he avoided the question completely. When the interviewer said they’d “take that as a yes,” he just laughed, which only made people more suspicious.

Then, in April 2024, he tweeted, “I really miss @ameliadimz.” Some people hoped he meant it, but the tweet happened to go out on the same day he released his song Famous Girl, which included the lyric “I really miss Amelia.” Again, the timing was super confusing.

So, what actually went down?

Honestly, nobody knows for sure. Amelia has always insisted the relationship wasn’t a PR stunt. Aitch has never clearly denied that it might have been. The timing of everything around his music releases was undeniably convenient, but the chemistry between them, from the Chicken Shop Date episode to the TikTok saga, felt genuine.

Now that Aitch is in the I’m A Celeb 2025 jungle, I’m hoping he’ll finally give a proper answer.

