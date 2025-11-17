The Tab

What actually went down between Kelly Brook and Ant and Dec, as they had serious beef

It goes way back

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Kelly Brook heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle this year isn’t the first time she’s crossed paths with Ant and Dec, but the last time didn’t exactly end in a warm reunion. In fact, they reportedly don’t like each other at all.

Long before she was gearing up to eat kangaroo bollocks on telly, radio host and former model Kelly was signed up as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, back in 2009. Well… for about five minutes, anyway. She joined Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan on the panel, but only lasted a couple of days before being suddenly removed.

Officially, Simon said the show just “didn’t work” with four judges, as they were used to only having three at the time. According to Kelly, that wasn’t the whole story.

She later claimed ITV bosses told her she’d unknowingly upset Ant and Dec, the presenters of both BGT and I’m A Celeb, and that their influence sealed her fate.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, Kelly said: “The people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec and that was it.

Credit: ITV

“I would love to have stayed on the show… Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face, but clearly they didn’t want me on the show.”

Kelly even claimed the pair thought “How dare she think she can come on to our show?”, insisting they’d been “very vocal” behind the scenes about not wanting her involved.

Dec later addressed the whole thing in his memoir Ooh! What a Lovely Pair, and his version of events… did not help. He said Kelly showed up for her first day looking nervous, but then asked him: “And what do you do on the show?”

According to Dec, even Simon Cowell was stunned, asking Kelly if she had actually ever watched BGT. Her answer? “Yeah… well, bits.”

Dec wrote that the last person to ask him that question was literally the Queen, which he admits made the moment a bit awkward. He and Ant later insisted the decision to get rid of Kelly wasn’t personal, and that producers simply felt having four judges “didn’t work”. Kelly has clearly never been convinced.

As people watched the first episode of I’m A Celebrity last night, some slowly began to remember the three had history as one wrote on X: “Do people realise Kelly Brook & Ant and Dec have serious beef with each other?”

In the episode, as Kelly jumped from the helicopter, she shouted: “Ant and Dec I’m coming for you!”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV, X/@antanddec

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

Here’s exactly who I’m A Celeb 2025’s Angry Ginge is, and his real name

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling The OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Latest

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people