Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

The new agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s main contribution to season four of Selling The OC was to drop mysterious hints she new lots of famous people. Hey, did you guys know she likes Coachella? Since her comments on Selling The OC were quite vague, here’s a proper explanation of what celeb connections Kaylee really has through partying at Coachella.

Wait, what does Kaylee even do at Coachella?

Kaylee worked as a fashion model for years, both in Los Angelos and Spain. She kicked off her career in real estate over 13 years ago by managing rentals for overly rich people to stay in while they attend Coachella. This has apparently led her working with some pretty famous people, although she won’t specify who exactly (NDAs, and all that). Her website says she’s worked with “top recording artists, fashion designers, and professional athletes”.

She helped organise parties for A-list celebs

Kaylee has also worked as the head of partnerships for a company called Pizzaslime. It organises events in collaboration with brands for celebs at music festivals. That may sound extremely niche, but must be a great way to meet celebrities.

At Coachella in 2024, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna and Sabrina Carpenter all showed up to an event which Pizzaslime organised. At Coachella 2025, the concisely named “Pizzaslime x Revolve Afterparty Powered by Casamigos” was attended by Cardi B and Jhene Aiko. What a flex.

Kaylee has racked up plenty of famous friends

We saw her working with as Riley Reid on Selling The OC, plus she knew Austin before she joined The O Group.

She is actually friends with the musician Diplo. She’s also tight with Madison Wyborny from Too Hot to Handle, the makeup vlogger Daisy Marquez, the singer David Hadden, and a whole assortment of models and influencers (or they comment on all each other’s Insta posts, at the very least).

