Lancaster University pays tribute to missing student whose body was found on Christmas Day

Tributes poured in for Tom Dingle, who was reported missing on December 13th

3 hours ago

Tributes have been made to a Lancaster University student whose body was found on Christmas Day.

Tom Dingle was reported missing on December 13th. He was last seen on CCTV in Appley Bridge, West Lancashire.

Police issued a statement on Boxing Day to confirm that a body believed to be Tom’s was found in woodland by a member of the public out walking on Christmas Day.

Tributes have since poured in for the 19-year-old, who was a first year student in Bowland College.

His mother, Susan Dingle, said the family was “in hell” as they waited for news of the Lancaster University student’s whereabouts, telling an emotional press conference: “We just want our baby back, that’s all.”

Susan described the family as “very close”, explaining “we do everything together.”

The college posted a tribute on social media, saying: “We are deeply saddened to share that a tragic update has been provided by Lancashire Constabulary in relation to the search for the missing Bowland College first year student Tom Dingle.

“Sadly the body of a man was discovered deceased on Christmas Day, in woodland off Lees Lane, Dalton, and while formal identification is yet to take place, the police believe it to be Tom and his family have been informed.

“His death will be a tremendous loss to friends and staff members who had the privilege to get to know him during his time at the university, and the Bowland community are with those affected by this sudden loss.”

A portal has since been set up to aid students who are struggling: “We know that news like this can be incredibly distressing, especially during the winter break when many may feel more isolated. Please know you do not have to carry this alone. If you are affected by this news and need someone to talk to, support is available.”

A Lancaster University spokesperson said: “The university is deeply saddened to share the tragic update provided by the Lancashire Constabulary (Friday, December 26) in connection with the search for our missing first year student Tom Dingle.

“Our thoughts go out particularly to his friends and family who have asked for privacy at this distressing time.”

Following the news of his death, tributes and messages of condolence were shared on social media.

Facebook comments read: “This is heartbreaking. Been thinking of him, his parents, and brother since he went missing. I’m so very sorry.”

“So very sad. My thoughts go out to your family at this very sad time.”

So sad. RIP Tom. Sincere condolences to his family.”

Another wrote: “Heartbreaking news. Thinking of his family at this tragic time.”

If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign against living miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.

Lancaster University’s vacation information page explains how students can continue to access support outside of term-time and during the university’s closure period, including a 24/7 helpline.

The staff wellbeing page contains information about 24/7 support for staff through the employee assistance programme.