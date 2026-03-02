Spring is coming to Uni of York

Welcome to the season where attendance of local pubs is on par with how often you attend lectures

After months of grey skies, soaked walks to campus and 4pm sunsets, the days at uni begin to glow again. Suddenly, being a student feels a little lighter and everyone’s mood uplifts a little more each and every day.

From hibernation to happiness

The winter term has its own beauty, of course; cosy library sessions, layered-up walks to seminars, hot drinks carried around. But by the time spring term settles in, the ambiance immediately shifts into an environment much more enjoyable than you could ever imagine.

Daffodils pop up almost overnight around Campus West and the nature-filled walk past the lake feels less like a commute and more like a free therapy session.

It’s amazing how much easier everything feels when the sun sticks around. I’m always more motivated to walk to campus instead of the bus, stay on campus longer studying in the sun and be more productive with the longer days.

Studying feels different (in the best way)

Spring brings exam season closer, yes deadlines are still very real, but somehow revision feels more manageable when you can take your laptops outside.

As a second year student I’m excited to be revising on the grass between lectures again, working on seminar tasks with iced coffees instead of hot chocolates, and not having to bring a coat to lectures.

The social energy returns

Spring often brings people out from their hibernation bedrooms, and back out into the world. Plans start filling up thanks to group chats hints actually becoming real. Spontaneous walks happen because of the absence of “maybe when the weather is better?”. Last Spring there were multiple occasions where my friends gathered on the field at Campus East for an impromptu game (or two) of rounders.

Pub trips happen just as frequently as attending lectures and casual social plans always end up searching on maps where the nearest pub garden or outdoor seating is to hang out instead of being trapped inside like we usually feel the other 10 months of the year.

A reminder of why york is special

Spring also reminds you how beautiful York really is. Beyond campus, the city itself comes alive with more people joyfully wandering inside the city walls. The true season of reconnecting with nature and noticing how beautiful it is to live in a vibrantly picturesque city. All of a sudden, quick trips into town feel like mini adventures or a break from schedules rather than cold-weather missions.

The balance between peaceful green campus life and a vibrant city atmosphere becomes even clearer.

Welcome to Spring

There’s something psychological about lighter evenings too, motivation creeps back in and you feel more productive. I feel like my energy levels are at an all time high and everything can be accomplished. People just seem nicer too, less frustration, less anger, and more acts of kindness and appreciation for everyone around us and the freshly blooming environment.

As deadlines continue to approach Summer exams and the academic year begins its final chapter of semester two, spring serves as a simple reminder that you’ve made it through the dark days.

