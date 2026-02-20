Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

2 hours ago

There’s something about semester two that always feels like a breath of fresh air. At the Uni of York, it doesn’t arrive with the chaos of arrivals and introductions like the beginning of the academic year. Instead, coming back in the new year feels calmer.

The campus looks the same, the city is active and lectures continue as usual, but you feel different. More settled, more sure and more at home in your uni city.

Finally feeling settled in

Semester one is all about adjustment. Everything feels new and slightly overwhelming, no matter what academic year you’re in. The campus, the workload, the independence is all stressful in the first months.

However, by semester two, that constant sense of figuring things out fades slightly. You know where you’re going, both literally and figuratively. You’ve worked out how long it takes to walk from your student accom to lectures, which routes are fastest, and which ones to avoid when you’re running late. York eventually stops feeling huge and starts feeling manageable to live in.

Getting to know the city beyond campus

At first, York can feel like somewhere you’re just passing through. You stick to the main streets and the obvious spots in the city centre. By semester two, the city opens up. You find cafés you keep returning to, quieter areas away from the crowds, and places that feel familiar rather than touristy. You know which bus to get, when walking isn’t quicker for once, and that the city is easier to navigate than it once seemed. York becomes less of a destination and more of a place you live.

Friendships that feel real

Friendships change in semester two. The initial rush of meeting everyone settles, and the people who stay around you become clearer. You’re no longer making small talk, instead you’re building real connections with genuine people. These are the friends you revise with, rant to about assignment deadlines, and rely on when things may feel occasionally overwhelming.

Understanding who you live with

Living with others gets easier too. Semester one can feel awkward by having to navigate habits, boundaries, and shared spaces with people you barely know. In the second semester, there’s more of a rhythm and understanding. You acknowledge who you live with, what they’re like, and how to live together comfortably. There’s trust, familiarity, less nervousness, and a feeling that your accommodation isn’t just somewhere you stay, it’s your home for the foreseeable while studying away from home home.

Feeling more confident academically

Academically, semester two feels calmer. Modules change after January and the first set of exams; you understand your modules, how seminars work, and what lecturers expect from you without the stress of not being able to fit in or catch up. The library might not feel as intimidating anymore, especially when your timetable finally makes sense and you know when the best times in the day/week are to get a seat in Morrell. You know how to manage your workload better: when to push yourself and when to rest. Studying starts to feel less like winging-it and more like confidence.

Semester two across different years

Semester two feels different depending on what stage of university you’re in. For first years, it’s exciting, the nerves that defined semester one have eased, replaced by confidence and excitement for what’s ahead. Freshers can be more settled in routines, friendships are more secure, and the city no longer feels unfamiliar. At the same time, there’s anticipation for what’s ahead: choosing future modules, living arrangements, and fully stepping into university life.

For second years, like myself, I am in a bittersweet position. I adored my experiences from freshers life and being in a new environment for my first year at uni, now things feel slightly different. I recognise that I have to prioritise my time with attending more lectures than club nights, and that maybe I’d rather spend my money on a brunch trip over stocking up for pres. But I still allow myself to enjoy everything that each semester brings me. This is the balance of uni life that makes everything so enjoyable.

For third/final year students, semester two carries a different kind of weight. There’s pride in the familiarity and independence built over the years, but also an awareness that this is the final stretch. Lectures feel more meaningful, time with friends more precious, and there’s a clear effort to savour campus life before graduation arrives.

Why semester two is better

Semester two isn’t easier, it’s just more comfortable. You’ve grown into university life. That’s why semester two always feels different. Not because everything changes, but because you do as a person.





