Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching

3 hours ago

King’s College London (KCL) is one of 36 UK higher education institutions facing potential legal action over disrupted teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The claims come after students disagreed with how teaching was handled during the pandemic, arguing that they did not receive the education and campus experience they paid for when courses were moved online and facilities were closed.

The claim also includes the difference in fees for online courses which are typically 25 to 50 per cent cheaper than face to face courses, and the legal action argues students should be compensated for this difference.

Many of the students involved in the claim would have also suffered further disruption during strikes over pay.

King’s is listed among other Russell Group universities that have received pre-action claim letters including the University of Exeter, the University of York, LSE and UCL.

However, more universities could be added to the list before the deadline for students to join the claim in September 2026.

If successful, the campaign could see almost 170,000 current and former students across England and Wales receive up to £5,000 each as compensation.

UCL is one of the first universities to pay an estimated £21 million to students affected by COVID teaching.

Universities UK, which represents more than 140 institutions, said the pandemic was an “unprecedented challenge” and the sector had to “adapt to a fast-changing situation”.

The company added that UK universities “adjusted quickly and creatively to allow students to complete their degrees”.

King’s College London has been contacted for comment.

