Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

2 hours ago

Burnout has quickly become part of our student culture. Long days and longer nights lead to what can feel like a constant state of exhaustion. Before you know it your alarm is going off for that 9am lecture you swore you would attend and you are hitting snooze for those couple extra minutes… or hours. From one mentally tired student to another, it’s important to prioritise balance: Get your work done and reward yourself by slowing down.

Semester two can be daunting, knowing exams are round the corner and that dissertation draft still isn’t written. But brighter days are ahead…

Turn off your phone and spend a day at the beach

Okay, I know the sun may not be shining at the moment but this seaside town is still beautiful even on the cloudiest of days. Round up some friends or go alone and hop on a train for a day at the beach in Scarborough. Last time life was getting a bit “too much” I did exactly this, a day away from the craziness of the city was enough to remind me what slowing down actually feels like. No deadlines, no constant notifications, just the sound of waves and the odd squawk from a seagull trying to steal my chips.

Scarborough has plenty of things you can distract you from the stress of uni life, if you are a bit of a history nerd like myself or simply just love a scenic walk you can stroll round the grounds of Scarborough Castle, a gorgeous English Heritage site, or if games are more your style take a trip to the arcade and get lost in a game of Penny Falls.

If you are lucky enough to own a car in York, the drive to Scarborough itself can be the perfect way to unwind. Make a road trip playlist and drag along your flatmates. Nothing says therapeutic like singing (or shouting) along to your favourite songs in the car.

Pizza and Pillow forts?

Being a student has a lot of adult responsibilities, and, for a lot of us, university is the first time we are taking them on. Whether it’s paying bills, new relationships or balancing real life jobs with uni work, it’s important to take some time to honour your inner child. So, grab all the blankets and pillows you can find, boot up Netflix on your laptop and order that pizza to your front door. Trust me, you deserve it.

When you are struggling with stress and anxiety it’s natural to want to isolate yourself and deal with it alone. While it is important to take time for yourself, talking it out with friends is a great way to lighten your mental load. Nine times out of ten you will probably find that you are not the only one feeling this way, even if your friend isn’t in the same situation as you – just talking it out will make you feel much better. Use your newly built pillow fort as a place to shut out the outside world and strategise ways you can work on mindfulness together.

Have the courage to enjoy your own company

Terrifying, I know. Take it from someone who hated doing things alone, my best friend will vouch for me, I’d take her to a GP appointment if it meant I’d have someone to sit with in the waiting room. But taking time for yourself and recharging your social battery is just as important as social health. It’s called balance baby!

We are lucky at the uni of York to have such a beautiful campus, plenty of coffee shops and places to sit and absorb the scenery. Put your headphones on, bring a journal and start writing. It might feel silly at first but I’ve founding writing down what you are feeling can really help rationalise your emotions. Special thank you to the friend who taught me that.

Cooking as connection

Not all mindfulness looks like journaling and meditation, sometimes it can be chopping vegetables with your friends and letting the conversation flow without checking the clock. Turn off your phones, turn up the radio and get cooking. No pressure, no time limits just you, your friends and the salad tosser.

When our mental health takes a dip, food is often the first thing we sacrifice. Whether it’s skipping meals, reaching for quick fixes or simply forgetting about it all together. Cooking begins to feel like a chore rather than being enjoyed, and eating becomes something we do mindlessly, if at all. Personally, I am the type of person who can’t eat at all when stressed. But in these moments I have learnt that returning to the kitchen in a slower, more intentional way can be quietly powerful.

Cooking with friends transforms it from a task into something shared. A chance to pause, reconnect and to be present without the pressure. In a time where life feels overwhelming, even something as simple as preparing a meal together can remind us to slow down and take care of ourselves. One small moment at a time.

Use the University resources for well-being

There is no shame in reaching out to the University for support, they are there to help you. Uni of York has some great free resources that you can use if you are feeling overwhelmed.

“Open Door” is a team of mental health practitioners and student well-being officers providing support to students struggling with their mental health. You can reach out by accessing their referral forms on the university’s health and well-being website. The service runs online so you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

Talking with the professionals is great, but it can also be useful to talk to your peers. The University is part of a scheme called “Talk-Campus” a free app you can download to talk with other students around the world about the ups and downs of student life. While it’s not a replacement for professional help, it’s a great way to start talking.

You are not alone

Although the stress of student life can at times feel isolating, it’s important to remember a lot of us are still finding our feet and if you feel behind, you are in good company. So many students are quietly struggling in the same ways. Slowing down does not mean failing, it means choosing to look after yourself, and that choice is worth making.

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis and needs immediate help call 999. If you need access to 24 hour support, call Samaritans on 116 123.