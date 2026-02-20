The Tab

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

The latest Love Is Blind villain, Chris, has tried to defend his comments about wanting a girl with a pilates body to Jessica, and I’m not sure I’m convinced.

During a heated argument in the last batch of Love Is Blind episodes, Chris let Jessica know how he really felt. The 33-year-old told Jessica their sexual chemistry just wasn’t there, and said she wasn’t his usual type. Chris said he usually goes for girls who go to Pilates every day, which Jessica had made clear she didn’t do since the pods.

via Netflix

In an interview with Tudum, he tried to defend himself.

“I know this isn’t Too Hot to Handle,” Chris said. “This is about building a connection based on emotions first, and I did that with Jessica. I came into this experience totally 100% open to the idea because I’ve seen it work for other people, but it obviously didn’t work for me.”

He continued: “When we left Mexico, there were just so many thoughts running through my head about our lifestyles and what [life] would really look like when we’re not in vacation mode,” Chris says. “We had this crazy emotional connection, and it’s like, I don’t know how to get past this problem.”

Chris insisted that his comments had nothing to do with whether or not he found Jessica attractive.

“She’s a beautiful person. I think she’s attractive. When I first saw her, I was like, ‘Wow’,” he said. “But there are just so many things involved with sexual chemistry, like the way someone touches you or how they smell and their pheromones.”

via Netflix

“It comes down to lifestyle as well,” he says. “I was out skiing earlier, and I want someone to do that with me. I didn’t think she [was] going to be that type of person.”

Thankfully, Jessica has moved on from these hurtful comments.

“Of course, what he said hurt my feelings, but I know he’s wrong. I know who I am, and I know where my worth lies.”

“I have a lot of security in who I am — regardless of money, my house, or anything superficial like that,” she adds. “I do think that that ignited a lot of stuff for him personally that really had nothing to do with me.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Latest

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching