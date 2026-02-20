Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

2 hours ago

The latest Love Is Blind villain, Chris, has tried to defend his comments about wanting a girl with a pilates body to Jessica, and I’m not sure I’m convinced.

During a heated argument in the last batch of Love Is Blind episodes, Chris let Jessica know how he really felt. The 33-year-old told Jessica their sexual chemistry just wasn’t there, and said she wasn’t his usual type. Chris said he usually goes for girls who go to Pilates every day, which Jessica had made clear she didn’t do since the pods.

In an interview with Tudum, he tried to defend himself.

“I know this isn’t Too Hot to Handle,” Chris said. “This is about building a connection based on emotions first, and I did that with Jessica. I came into this experience totally 100% open to the idea because I’ve seen it work for other people, but it obviously didn’t work for me.”

He continued: “When we left Mexico, there were just so many thoughts running through my head about our lifestyles and what [life] would really look like when we’re not in vacation mode,” Chris says. “We had this crazy emotional connection, and it’s like, I don’t know how to get past this problem.”

Chris insisted that his comments had nothing to do with whether or not he found Jessica attractive.

“She’s a beautiful person. I think she’s attractive. When I first saw her, I was like, ‘Wow’,” he said. “But there are just so many things involved with sexual chemistry, like the way someone touches you or how they smell and their pheromones.”

“It comes down to lifestyle as well,” he says. “I was out skiing earlier, and I want someone to do that with me. I didn’t think she [was] going to be that type of person.”

Thankfully, Jessica has moved on from these hurtful comments.

“Of course, what he said hurt my feelings, but I know he’s wrong. I know who I am, and I know where my worth lies.”

“I have a lot of security in who I am — regardless of money, my house, or anything superficial like that,” she adds. “I do think that that ignited a lot of stuff for him personally that really had nothing to do with me.”