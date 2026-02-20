Senior doctor’s chilling words when he first realised Lucy Letby ‘might be harming babies’

3 hours ago

It’s been almost a month since The Investigation of Lucy Letby arrived on Netflix, and it still continues shocking people across the globe, but the documentary left out this chilling detail about one of the senior doctors.

The 36-year-old British nurse is currently serving 15 life sentences at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

She was first arrested on 3rd July 2018, two whole years after the murders, but the investigations into her had been going on much longer after she was found to be the only nurse on duty during all the mysterious infant deaths.

Neonatal clinical lead consultant Dr Stephen Brearey was in charge of the unit where Letby worked, and had an eerie reaction when told Letby had been identified as the only member of staff present.

Speaking to the Thirlwall Inquiry, which was opened to investigate the deaths at the time, he recalled saying: “Oh no, not Lucy. Not nice Lucy.”

These seven words are absolutely chilling now, because everyone Letby worked with thought she was a lovely, perfect nurse who was committed to her job. However, deep down, she was capable of murdering infants, and nobody expected it.

As reported by the BBC, Rachel Langdale KC asked him as part of the inquiry: “Why ‘Oh no, not nice Lucy’? What was the point of the ‘Oh no’? What was the link being made in your mind?”

He responded: “Well obviously some part of my mind was thinking the worst.” Langdale then asked “What did your mind jump to?” and the doctor said, “The concern that there might be someone harming babies.”

However, Dr Brearey later told the inquiry the comment didn’t necessarily “signify anything” and he thought all of his staff were nice, honest people.

“It was a spontaneous comment when her name came out. It didn’t necessarily signify anything. The whole of the nursing team that we worked with I believed to be good people so I probably would have said that for any of the nursing staff to be honest,” he said.

