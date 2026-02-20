The Tab

Senior doctor’s chilling words when he first realised Lucy Letby ‘might be harming babies’

This was his eerie response

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

It’s been almost a month since The Investigation of Lucy Letby arrived on Netflix, and it still continues shocking people across the globe, but the documentary left out this chilling detail about one of the senior doctors.

The 36-year-old British nurse is currently serving 15 life sentences at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

She was first arrested on 3rd July 2018, two whole years after the murders, but the investigations into her had been going on much longer after she was found to be the only nurse on duty during all the mysterious infant deaths.

Neonatal clinical lead consultant Dr Stephen Brearey was in charge of the unit where Letby worked, and had an eerie reaction when told Letby had been identified as the only member of staff present.

Speaking to the Thirlwall Inquiry, which was opened to investigate the deaths at the time, he recalled saying: “Oh no, not Lucy. Not nice Lucy.”

Credit: Cheshire Police

These seven words are absolutely chilling now, because everyone Letby worked with thought she was a lovely, perfect nurse who was committed to her job. However, deep down, she was capable of murdering infants, and nobody expected it.

As reported by the BBC, Rachel Langdale KC asked him as part of the inquiry: “Why ‘Oh no, not nice Lucy’? What was the point of the ‘Oh no’? What was the link being made in your mind?”

He responded: “Well obviously some part of my mind was thinking the worst.” Langdale then asked “What did your mind jump to?” and the doctor said, “The concern that there might be someone harming babies.”

However, Dr Brearey later told the inquiry the comment didn’t necessarily “signify anything” and he thought all of his staff were nice, honest people.

“It was a spontaneous comment when her name came out. It didn’t necessarily signify anything. The whole of the nursing team that we worked with I believed to be good people so I probably would have said that for any of the nursing staff to be honest,” he said.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Lucy Letby Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

I lost my child at the hands of Lucy Letby, and she wouldn’t let me grieve in peace

Psychiatrist ‘reveals’ Lucy Letby’s disturbing ‘true motive’, based on her chilling notes

Prison officer who watched Lucy Letby on her first night in jail reveals what it was like

Latest

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching

Flip or flop? We rate Lancaster University students’ pancakes

Erin Malik

Some of these might give Gordon Ramsay a heart attack

Burnout isn’t a badge of honour: A students guide to slowing down in semester two

Annabel Crumpton

End of year exams are looming, here’s how to manage the stress

Review: In its performative male contest, the Cambridge Union isn’t in on the joke

Alexander Newman

Too long, occasionally funny, your future husband probably wasn’t there

Multiple Manchester universities facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Jessica Owen

170,000 UK students are involved in the claim

Why semester two feels different: Life at the Uni of York

Faye Robinson

New semester, new experiences ready to be lived…

eric dane wife rebecca gayheart

‘It’s familial love’: Eric Dane’s wife on why they stopped their divorce after his diagnosis

Claudia Cox

She filed for divorce in 2018, but withdrew proceedings in March

The transformation Lucinda Strafford has had before and after Love Island

Before Love Island to now: A look at just how much Lucinda has transformed over the years

Hayley Soen

You can tell she’s always wanted to be an influencer

Love Is Blind’s Chris tries desperately to defend *that* pilates comment about Jessica

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s blaming it on ‘pheromones’

Chris d

‘I hung up’: Chris’ ex exposes his manic 12-minute phone rant from AFTER filming Love Is Blind

Kieran Galpin

The most confusing 12 minutes of my life

Here’s exactly how much money KCL students could claim back as compensation for Covid

Isabella Zbucki

King’s College London is one of many UK universities facing legal action over disrupted teaching