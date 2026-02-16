The Tab

Prison officer who watched Lucy Letby on her first night in jail reveals what it was like

‘She was a very, very strange character’

Ellissa Bain

The Lucy Letby documentary is still the number one film on Netflix, shocking people across the globe, and a prison officer has spoken out about her first ever night in jail.

Investigating Lucy Letby is a new docufilm that explores the criminal case of the British nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It uses never-before-seen footage from her arrest, and also explores the possibility that she could have suffered a miscarriage of justice and be innocent. However, there are no plans for a retrial, and the 36-year-old is due to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

A prison officer called Dave watched Letby on her first night in jail after her initial arrest, at Styal Prison in Cheshire, and has spoken out about it in detail on Shaun Attwood’s True Crime Podcast.

Dave was supposed to be off that night, but got a text asking if he wanted to do some overtime, because a prisoner needed “constant watch”. He agreed, but had no idea it was Letby until he got there.

Describing the moment he first met her, he said: “I turned up, sat down on the segregation and the first thing that sort of hit me, you see her in all these photographs, this normal looking blonde woman, and I was surprised at how sort of dishevelled she looked. She didn’t have blonde hair, brown hair, she just looked sort of drained.”

“It was her first night. Obviously, she’s got her whole life tariff now, but it was her first night on remand. She had come from court that day and had been charged,” he continued. “It was nighttime, I think she might have asked me what time it was at one point. There might have been a few words exchanged, not much.”

@shaunattwood

Watching Over Lucy Letby in Prison!! 😱😱 #lucyletby #letby #prison #prisonofficer #shaunattwood

♬ original sound – Best Podcast Clips

The nurse was only in Styal Prison for two days before being moved, but the prison guard said she was a “very, very strange character”. He was surprised by how calm she was, considering she claimed she wasn’t guilty and didn’t do any of the horrendous killings she’s now been convicted of.

“I always think back to that first night when she was there and I was sat watching her thinking ‘If I’d been accused of this, I’d be climbing the walls. I’d be saying, ‘Let me out, I’ve not done this’. But it was almost as if it was just a bit of a burden to her. She was just a bit like ‘Oh, I’m here’,” he said.

Dave said the other inmates probably didn’t know she was in a cell there because she was segregated, but they would “not have treated her well” if they had known.

