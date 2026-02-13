Mum ‘walks in’ on Lucy Letby trying to kill her baby and the details are horrific

I can’t believe this was left out of the Netflix doc

A mum of twins told Manchester Crown Court that she walked in on Lucy Letby, allegedly trying to “kill” her baby, and the details are actually terrifying.

Lucy Letby: The Investigation came out on Netflix on 4th February, and it’s reignited public interest in the controversial trial surrounding the convicted “killer nurse”. The documentary presents both sides of the argument, with interviews from people who believe Lucy is innocent and those who support her criminal conviction.

One major detail missed in the documentary is a testimony from the mum of Child E and F, twins who were under Lucy’s care at the Countess of Chester Hospital. In 2022, a Manchester court heard her testimony, where she claimed she walked in on Lucy attempting to kill her child.

The mum explained that one night, she decided to visit her baby at the neonatal unit, when she walked in on Lucy “attacking” her child, which she didn’t realise at the time. She found her son, Child E, “distressed and bleeding from the mouth”, which understandably upset her.

“Trust me, I’m a nurse.” Lucy allegedly said to comfort her.

Lucy then allegedly told the mum to go back to the ward, where she called her husband and expressed her concerns.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC then claimed Lucy lied in the nurse’s notes of the encounter, including a reference to a meeting between a doctor and the mum of Child E, which neither remembers happening.

“They fail to mention that Child E was bleeding at 21:00 BST and they mention a meeting between his mum and a doctor that neither of them remembers,’ the prosecutor said, according to the BBC. “As subsequent reviews have established, that was a big mistake”.

Child E died in August 2015, after what the court said was internal bleeding from being injected with air. His twin brother, Child F, survived. Lucy was convicted of his tempted murder through insulin poisoning.

