Mum shares horrifying moment she found out her daughter was shot dead by own dad in Texas

The mother of the woman who was shot dead by her own dad in Texas after allegedly having an “argument about Donald Trump” has spoken out about the devastating moment she found out her daughter was dead.

Lucy Harrison travelled from Cheshire in the UK to Dallas, Texas with her boyfriend Sam to visit her dad, Kris Harrison, in January 2025 and was shot dead. At the time, a Collin County grand jury decided no criminal charges would be made, but the Cheshire Coroner’s Court opened an inquest this month and concluded it to be an “unlawful killing” on 11th February, the BBC reports.

In the inquest, Kris claimed he was watching a TV news programme about gun crime, and his daughter asked to see his gun. So, he showed it to his daughter and “heard a loud bang” as he lifted it up. He said he had relapsed after suffering from alcohol addiction that day and couldn’t recall if his finger was on the trigger, but wasn’t drunk.

Lucy had been due to fly home to the UK the day she died, but never returned. Her mother Jane Coats found out the devastating news from Sam’s mum, who came knocking on her door in the middle of the night after she missed two phone calls from a detective in America at 1am.

Recalling the horrifying moment to ECHO, she said: “I was woken up around 2am on Saturday by Helen, Sam’s mum, knocking on the door. I think, normally, you’d expect if someone is knocking on your door in the middle of the night you know something bad has happened, but it just didn’t even process with me.”

“I kind of stirred from my sleep and then I could hear the bangs. I was thinking it was the neighbours and then it carried on so I came down the stairs and I hesitated to open the door. Then Helen shouted and told me it was her.”

Jane thought it was an issue with Lucy and Sam’s house. The happy couple had bought their own home together the year before. Lucy had recently graduated from uni and was working her dream job in fashion at Boohoo.

“She told me the news very clearly. I can’t remember exactly what she said but she said it was something to do with Lucy. When she said it I thought, because they were away, I thought it was the house. I thought it was something to do with Lucy and Sam’s house, but then she said she had been shot and she’s not made it. That just doesn’t process. I just ran up the stairs and into my bedroom,” the mother continued.

“I remember Helen sitting on the edge of the bed and I asked her if I was dreaming, it just did not compute, and she said no.”

In a statement after the inquest was completed on 11th February 2026, Lucy’s mum said it’s been a year of “unrelenting year of deep shock, grief and fight” and she “never imagined her daughter would be killed “in a place where she should have been safe”.

