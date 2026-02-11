‘I lost my best friend’: Dad who shot daughter dead after ‘Trump argument’ releases statement

3 hours ago

A dad who fatally shot his daughter after they got into a heated argument about Donald Trump has spoken out for the first time in a statement.

Lucy Harrison, from Warrington in the UK, was visiting her dad Kris Harrison in Texas in January 2025 when she was shot dead. At the time, her death was investigated as a possible manslaughter case, but a Collin County grand jury decided against indicting her father, and no criminal charges were ever made.

However, an inquest into her death has now been opened in the UK at Cheshire Coroner’s Court, the BBC reports. Her boyfriend Sam Littler, who was in Texas with her and heard the gunshot, told the court Lucy and Kris had a “big argument” about Trump earlier that day. He claimed it started when she asked: “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?”

Kris didn’t attend the inquest, but admitted in a letter to the court that he had been to rehab for alcohol addiction and relapsed on the day of the shooting, drinking around 500ml of white wine. He claimed they were watching a programme on gun crime when Lucy asked to see his gun. So, he got his Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun out of his bedroom drawer and showed his daughter.

“As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell,” he said. Harrison said he couldn’t recall if his finger was on the trigger.

Now, the father has spoken out for the first time since the incident. In a statement released to the Liverpool Echo, he said: “Lucy was the light of my life. From the moment she was born, to watching her grow into the remarkable young woman she became – from her first steps to her graduation, where I cried with pride – was the greatest privilege of my life.”

“Lucy adored her younger sisters, and our home was never truly complete unless she was in it — laughing, cuddling, and filling every room with joy. During her last visit, she wrote a letter saying that Texas was her home and that she felt lucky to be part of ‘the best family in the whole wide world.’ That letter is now one of our most treasured possessions.

He continued: “Losing Lucy has shattered all of us. I lost my best friend. My girls lost their big sister and hero, and her stepmom lost her bonus daughter who taught her how to be a mum.” Harrison said he “fully accepts the consequences” of his actions and concluded: “There isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss – a weight I will carry for the rest of my life, and I know that nothing I say can ease the heartbreak this tragedy has caused.”

The inquest is still ongoing at the time of writing this. The father’s lawyer Ana Samuel told the BBC the inquest has been conducted “in a manner more akin to a criminal investigation than a fact-finding inquiry”. However, no criminal charges have been made.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Facebook