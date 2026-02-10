University of York responds to proposed parking restrictions in residential areas

3 hours ago

Residents say streets near the University of York are being used for student parking during term time.

New yellow line restrictions are being considered in three nearby streets.

The university says it is working to reduce congestion and promote sustainable travel.

Plans to introduce new parking restrictions in residential streets near the University of York have divided opinion among residents, as the university responds to calls for it to take more responsibility for the problem.

The proposals affect three streets in the Osbaldwick area Baysdale Avenue, Cavendish Grove and Tranby Avenue. The changes will be decided at a meeting of City of York Council this week.

The issue has been raised by residents who say parking in the area increased significantly during university term time.

What is being proposed?

The new restrictions were drawn up following a petition from residents, after an increase in parking in the area following the introduction of residential parking permits in nearby Badger Hill in 2021.

A council report said the petition raised concerns about obstructive parking, particularly during term time, and warned that cars were being left in unsafe locations, including on bends.

Under the plans:

Single yellow lines would be introduced on both sides of Tranby Avenue, from the Baysdale Avenue junction to just beyond Cavendish Grove

Waiting would be restricted between 10am and 3pm

Double yellow lines would be added at the junctions of Tranby Avenue with Baysdale Avenue and Cavendish Grove

The restrictions are intended to address long term parking, improve road safety and make it easier for vehicles to pass.

‘Cars parked for weeks at a time’

Speaking to York Press, some residents shared their opinions on the proposed changes, with supporters of the restrictions saying the streets are increasingly being used by students from the University of York.

One resident said that although they supported the changes, it was likely the problem would simply move further down Tranby Avenue.

They said: “We do already see increased parking directly outside our house during university term time anyway, in some cases seeing cars parked for weeks at a time. We are not necessarily against the proposals, but do think there needs to be mitigation for the obvious result that the parking issues will spread elsewhere, particularly when the restrictions affect such a geographically small area.”

Another nearby resident said the plans were encouraging but did not go far enough.

They said: “Putting yellow lines and restrictions on Tranby and Baysdale will only push the problem further down. More works need to be done with getting the university to open up their car parks, that is the main cause of the problem.”

‘Parking charges are too high for students’

However, other residents said the proposals could cause problems for people living on the affected streets.

Some said the changes could discourage potential buyers from moving into the area, and could make day to day life more difficult for older or infirm residents.

One objector said the restrictions would limit residents in an attempt to solve a problem caused by a lack of student parking.

They said: “The students I have spoken with, who use our streets as a car park, are as frustrated as the residents. Parking charges are too high for students attending lectures and there is no parking made available for those living on campus.”

“Only this week I witnessed a student getting his bike out of the boot of his car to travel to his accommodation on campus. This clearly shows that the implementation of the restrictions will just move the problem on.”

Another resident said they were strongly opposed to the single yellow lines along Tranby Avenue.

They said: “It will massively inconvenience us that we cannot park outside our own house when we need to. It will prevent us from being able to have work carried out on our property as workmen will not be able to park outside.”

‘We recognise the parking challenges in the city’

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a spokesperson for the University of York said it recognised parking pressures in the city.

They said: “Our relationship with the local community is very important to us and we recognise the parking challenges in the city.”

“We provide on-campus permit parking for many staff and students, particularly those with accessibility or essential work or study needs, and we regularly remind our community to avoid causing congestion or inconvenience in the local area.”

The spokesperson added that the university continued to work with partners to improve transport links and reduce traffic in the city.

They said: “By encouraging various sustainable travel options, we aim to reduce traffic and enhance the environment for everyone. We continue to invest in safe pedestrian and cycle paths.”

The proposals are set to go before the council’s Labour transport spokesperson Kate Ravilious, with a decision expected on Tuesday 10 February.

Featured image via Google Maps