University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Greater Manchester (UoGM) has reduced its PhD tuition fees after facing backlash from students over a planned fee increase.

Earlier this year, home doctoral students were informed of a planned 66.7 per cent increase in fees from 2025 onwards.

Fees were set to rise from £5,100 to £8,500 – an extra £3,400 per year for the postgraduate students affected.

Students expressed concern over these increases, arguing this rise would make their studies financially untenable.

Now, the university has confirmed that degrees will be set at £5,995 per year.

Speaking on the originally planned increase, an anonymous PhD student at UoGM said they were “extremely worried” about how they would “manage” the extra financial costs of their education.

“The amount I receive from student finance is £7,575 per year. That would have left me with almost a £1,000 shortfall before contributing to living costs.

“The extra £3,400 would have had to come directly from my rent, food and utilities.

“As someone who is disabled and unable to work extra hours, I was extremely worried about how I would manage.”

The student said they raised concerns about the increase with their MP, and also contacted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA advises that fee increases should be transparent and generally in line with inflation.

“It has been a stressful time having to fight to be treated fairly,” she added.

“Doctoral degrees should not be just for the wealthy and privileged.”

Students have welcomed the recently-announced decrease in PhD fees, with the aforementioned student saying they are “overjoyed.” However, they have also questioned why the current fees still remain higher than their previous year of study.

A spokesperson for the university said the reduction in PhD fees followed “constructive dialogue” and feebdack from the Students’ Union.

“We have listened to Students’ Union feedback and, following constructive dialogue, it was decided to reduce fees to £5,995 for PhD students.

“We are a listening university and we are always open to hearing students’ views. Our students are at the heart of everything we do.”

