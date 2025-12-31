The Tab

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

The new Netflix documentary The Evil Influencer exposes the horrific abuse Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt put the Franke children through, but it leaves out details of their alleged affair. Here’s everything Shari Franke has exposed about Jodi and Ruby’s alleged secret relationship since the trials.

Jodi and Ruby’s relationship was mentioned in the Hulu doc

Before Netflix’s The Evil Influencer, Hulu dropped a documentary series on Ruby Franke and the 8 Passengers YouTube channel back in January. In this series, Shari Franke is interviewed about what she observed from Jodi and Ruby’s relationship.

“I remember sleeping with my sisters because Jodi was still in my room. There was one time that I did go into my room, and there were candles on the desk and massage oils, and I just – it felt really dark. At that moment, I kind of figured something was going on,” Shari claimed.

The interviewer then asks Shari if she believed they were lovers. She replied: “I do think that they were.”

Shari, the oldest daughter of the Franke family, released a memoir this year called The House of My Mother. In the book, she gives a bit more detail about what happened after the alleged massage room incident.

“That night I couldn’t sleep,” she wrote. “It must have been about 5 am when I heard a creak of footsteps upstairs. I cracked one eye open just in time to see Ruby creeping out of my room, her hair messy, her cheeks flushed, and her robe hastily tied, heading back to the bedroom she shared with my dad, a strange smile on her face. She looked mischievous.”

Shari claims she saw even more evidence after they were arrested

In Chapter 43 of Shari’s memoir, she spoke about finding even more evidence of Jodi and Ruby’s alleged secret relationship.

After they were arrested, she was allowed to return to the family home to collect anything the police hadn’t already confiscated. This is where she claims she found a shocking text exchange between the pair.

“I walked in, accompanied by an officer, and looked around. I found one of Ruby’s laptops, and easily guessed her password to her Apple iCloud account,” Shari wrote.

“I read some text messages, emails and journal entries on the Notes app that confirmed for me the truth about the nature of her relationship with Jodi, and how it had spilled into the physical. Ruby, expressing her frustration, for having to cater to Jodi’s physical needs without getting anything in return. ”

The 22-year-old continued: “I didn’t read on. What happened to them, romantically, was none of my business. I didn’t care to know or think about it any longer.”

Jodi and Ruby were sentenced to four to 30 years in prison in February 2024. They have never addressed the suspision and allegations around their relationship.

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
