Here’s where Ruby Franke’s six children are now, after the shocking Evil Influencer doc

The new Netflix documentary Evil Influencer exposes the awful abuse from Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke to the Franke children; however, none of the children were shown in the documentary, so here’s what they’re up to now.

Shari Franke is an author who has published a memoir about her mum’s abuse

When Ruby Franke was exposed for abuse, Sheri had already moved out of the house. Her mum was arrested in 2023, when Sherri was still in college. She had cut off Ruby as soon as she left the house because of her mum’s parenting and beliefs. Even though she wasn’t in the Netflix doc, now, she’s empowered to tell her story her way.

Shari, 22, released her memoir, The House of My Mother, in January 2025. It’s a New York Times Bestseller, and tells her own perspective on the abuse she endured from Ruby. Besides this, she graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Political Science and is an outspoken advocate against family vlogging.

Chad Franke just got married and is living his best life

As the eldest Franke boy, Chad was also out of the house when Ruby Franke was arrested. He was just coming off a shift working as a lifeguard when he found out about his mum’s arrest. After the fallout, Chad began working toward a real estate qualification and later launched his own clothing brand. He recently got married to Kamryn Anderson, who he’s been in a relationship with since early 2024. Chad has spoken out against Ruby frequently on social media and has shown support for Shari’s book.

Abby Franke just turned 18, but has chosen to stay private for now

When Ruby was arrested, four of the Franke children were minors. Even though they were previously heavily posted on the 8 Passengers YouTube channel, after Ruby’s arrest, their father, Kevin Franke, has since stepped away from the family vlogging life and keeps the lives of the children private.

In 2025, Abby turned 18. She has chosen to stay private for now and has no public social media presence, unlike her older siblings.

Julie Franke, Russell Franke, and Eve Franke are under their dad’s full custody

As the Evil Influencer documentary showed, Kevin Franke hadn’t been directly involved with the Franke children for a couple of years by the time Ruby was arrested. But after Ruby and Jodi were jailed, Kevin got full custody of the youngest Franke children. He keeps their lives private, but has said they’re working on healing from the trauma they endured with their mum. Julie is 16, Russell is 14, and Eve is 12.

