Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

In Stranger Things season five, newly ascended main character Holly manages to escape to an M-shaped cave with our favourite red-haired heroine, Max.

For a reason that is yet to be revealed, Vecna refused to enter the cave to retrieve Holly and kill the girl who had evaded his capture for months. A young Henry Creel experienced some kind of trauma there, and it’s become pretty central to the plot of season five.

It’s yet to be seen whether we’ll get answers to our burning Stranger Things questions, but even if we do, the real-world disappearance of Kenny Veach is more captivating than anything the Duffer brothers can dream up. Buckle up, it’s a crazy story.

Stranger Things is fake, but the ‘M cave’ is very real

Back in 2014, YouTuber and hiker Kenny Veach watched a video from the son of an Area 51 technician. The son detailed some of the strange occurrences his father experienced at the notorious government facility, including how scientists were working on an energy source that had a consciousness – sound familiar? Cough, cough, Martin Brenner. The energy source allegedly exploded, turning the caves around Area 51 into something you could easily compare to the Upside Down. The similarities did not stop there.

This piqued Kenny’s interest because, as detailed in an earlier video, he had experienced something rather odd in a cave system in Nevada. Upon entering the M-shaped cave, Kenny’s body began to “vibrate” to the point he was forced to flee.

Kenny soon set out to find the cave again, hoping to answer his questions. He saw a black ram watching him the entire time, but was unable to locate the entrance. On a third trip to find the cave, which came amidst people’s warnings about safety, Kenny vanished. He was never seen again.

Search parties were organised, with help from the military and Nevada Search and Rescue, but they were unable to find Kenny. They did find a mineshaft, much like the one Holly fell into, but they were only able to locate his phone. No body, and no other belongings were located.

To this day, Kenny’s disappearance remains unsolved. There are tons of conspiracy theories out there, ranging from aliens to government cover-up, but there’s no denying the creepy similarities to the most recent plot in Stranger Things.

The Duffer brothers are known to love an urban legend, so maybe they used Kenny Veach and the mysterious M cave as inspiration.

