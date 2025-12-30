The Tab

Stranger Things artist responds after sharing sexual comment about child Holly Wheeler

She is only nine years old

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

A Stranger Things artist who has worked on the show since season four has responded after sharing an inappropriate comment about young Holly Wheeler, and claimed he had no idea what the term meant.

Butcher Billy is a Brazilian independent artist and graphic designer who was hired by Netflix and the Duffer Brothers to work on social media promotional material, and he designs lots of the posters.

He came under fire this week after the official Stranger Things Twitter account posted a promo poster created by him for the episode “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler”. The pop-art style design shows the young Wheeler sibling alone in the centre covered in blood, and  someone replied with the sexual comment: “They even got her DSLs in this image perfect lol.”

If you’re not aware, DSL is slang for “d**k sucking lips. Holly Wheeler is only nine or 10 in season five of Stranger Things, and the actress who plays her, Nell Fisher, is only 14. Now, here’s where the artist comes in. Butcher Billy retweeted the NSFW comment and people instantly began calling him out.

“UMMMMMMM GUYS???????? THAT IS A LITERAL CHILD???????? UMMMMMMMMMMM? Thats the official Netflix poster artist?!” one person wrote in a tweet that’s had more than 2.7 million views.

“Do you wanna address this Netflix? employing [Billy] who’s openly agreeing with disgusting/pedophilic things being said about the art he officially created of a child actor on one of your biggest shows?” someone else said.

However, the artist has since apologised and revealed he had no idea what the term meant in a statement.

“I’ve been hearing a lot from you about a recent GIF I replied to a comment on one of my art posts. There has been a lot of confusion so I felt I should clarify this to you all. The next few days have been crazy and I have been replying most of your nice comments with a quick emoji or a GIF, like I use to do on all of my socials,” he wrote.

“It turns out that one of the comments had an acronym in the middle that I’ve never heard of. The comment looked like a compliment to the art, so I replied back with a funny GIF Turns out that this obscure acronym meant something bad that I really should have checked out before replying! That was totally on me!”

He continued: “As soon as you pointed that out, I quickly deleted the GIF and the initial culprit user was rightfully banned \o/ I reiterate my commitment to ethical values, social responsibility, and respect for human rights, a commitment reflected in my professional and artistic career.”

Featured image by: Netflix 

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
