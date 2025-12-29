This diagram fully explains the Stranger Things universe, and now it finally makes sense

6 hours ago

From Dimension X to Exotic Matter, there are so many new places and terms in Stranger Things season five and it’s all a bit confusing. Thankfully, there’s a diagram that makes things so much clearer.

We grasped Hawkins and the Upside Down, but it’s hard to understand where all these strange places actually are in the Stranger Things universe, because there are so many different parallels and dimensions at this point.

In season five, we found out that the whole universe is actually a wormhole that serves as a bridge to another world, and Dustin draws a diagram of this wormhole in an hourglass shape.

Someone on social media has used Dustin’s basic sketch to create a much more detailed visual depiction of the Stranger Things universe, which has gone viral online, and now it finally makes sense.

The picture, shared on TikTok by @vision.kept, shows Hawkins at the bottom, which is the real world. Then you have the very start of the Upside Down, where the military set up their lab. After that, the Upside Down deepens into Exotic Matter and then the Dimension X part of the Upside Down. Gradually, things get darker and scarier as you move up.

Right at the top is Dimension X, the desert-like place where Max and Holly are stuck. Max then manages to escape back to her real-life body, while Holly remains trapped there. In the diagram, the whole wormhole is surrounded by space. Obviously, this isn’t an official drawing, but it definitely helps to understand how the universe actually works.

Speaking to Deadline, the Duffer Brothers explained that the Upside Down has been a wormhole to another dimension this entire time.

“We’ve known it was a wormhole since Season 1, but it’s one thing to say it, and it’s another to try to figure out how to visualise such an abstract concept,” Ross Duffer said. “I think, ultimately, we really wanted it to have that hourglass shape, because we thought that was the simplest way to communicate such a big idea to the audience.

“But to do that, we had to zoom out. I can’t remember how many miles away visual effects figured out that we were by the end in order to see the full shape, but we had to go way out.”

Featured image by: Netflix