The Tab

This diagram fully explains the Stranger Things universe, and now it finally makes sense

Here’s where everything actually is

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

From Dimension X to Exotic Matter, there are so many new places and terms in Stranger Things season five and it’s all a bit confusing. Thankfully, there’s a diagram that makes things so much clearer.

We grasped Hawkins and the Upside Down, but it’s hard to understand where all these strange places actually are in the Stranger Things universe, because there are so many different parallels and dimensions at this point.

In season five, we found out that the whole universe is actually a wormhole that serves as a bridge to another world, and Dustin draws a diagram of this wormhole in an hourglass shape.

Someone on social media has used Dustin’s basic sketch to create a much more detailed visual depiction of the Stranger Things universe, which has gone viral online, and now it finally makes sense.

Credit: @vision.kept/TikTok

The picture, shared on TikTok by @vision.kept, shows Hawkins at the bottom, which is the real world. Then you have the very start of the Upside Down, where the military set up their lab. After that, the Upside Down deepens into Exotic Matter and then the Dimension X part of the Upside Down. Gradually, things get darker and scarier as you move up.

Right at the top is Dimension X, the desert-like place where Max and Holly are stuck. Max then manages to escape back to her real-life body, while Holly remains trapped there. In the diagram, the whole wormhole is surrounded by space. Obviously, this isn’t an official drawing, but it definitely helps to understand how the universe actually works.

Speaking to Deadline, the Duffer Brothers explained that the Upside Down has been a wormhole to another dimension this entire time.

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

“We’ve known it was a wormhole since Season 1, but it’s one thing to say it, and it’s another to try to figure out how to visualise such an abstract concept,” Ross Duffer said. “I think, ultimately, we really wanted it to have that hourglass shape, because we thought that was the simplest way to communicate such a big idea to the audience.

“But to do that, we had to zoom out. I can’t remember how many miles away visual effects figured out that we were by the end in order to see the full shape, but we had to go way out.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Stranger THings

Thank God: Stranger Things creators explain what actually happened with Jonathan and Nancy

Stranger Things creators broke one of their own huge rules for twist in new episodes

Latest
Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it