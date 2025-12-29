The Tab

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

The run time is LONG

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The time has finally arrived. There is officially only one episode left of Stranger Things after nine long years, but when does the finale actually come out on Netflix? Here’s the exact date and time so you’re ready, and whether it’s releasing in cinemas.

Credit: Netflix

Right, here’s exactly when the Stranger Things finale comes out

The Stranger Things finale comes out at exactly the same time for everyone, but this varies depending on your location. For some people, it drops on 31st December, while for others it arrives on 1st January.

In the UK, the Stranger Things finale comes out on Thursday 1st January at 1am. That means you can ring in the new year at midnight and then stay up to watch it on New Year’s Eve.

However, in the US, it comes out on Wednesday, 31st December. For people in Los Angeles , it’s 5pm PT, while those in New York can watch it at 8pm ET.

Is the Stranger Things finale releasing in cinemas?!

Yes! Some theatres are showing the Stranger Things finale, but only in the US and Canada. Over 500 cinemas will be showing the episode as a special promotional screening, and you can check if any of them are near you on the official website here.

The theatre showing will begin at exactly the same time as it drops on Netflix. So, that’s 5pm PT/8pm ET. The only benefit is that you get to watch it on a huge screen, surrounded by a theatre full of other Stranger Things obsessors.

Credit: Netflix

The finale run time has been revealed… and it’s long!

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

The final ever episode of Stranger Things has a total runtime of two hours and five minutes, so it’s literally the length of an entire movie.

Surprisingly, that’s not actually the longest episode in Stranger Things history, though. The season four finale, titled “The Piggyback” was a whopping two hours and 22 minutes long.

I’m getting nervous.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things actor reveals if there really are any cut episodes, as petition goes viral

Stranger Things creators broke one of their own huge rules for twist in new episodes

Stranger Things cast FINALLY agrees how old their characters are meant to be in season five

Latest
The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Suchismita Ghosh

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG