Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

The time has finally arrived. There is officially only one episode left of Stranger Things after nine long years, but when does the finale actually come out on Netflix? Here’s the exact date and time so you’re ready, and whether it’s releasing in cinemas.

Right, here’s exactly when the Stranger Things finale comes out

The Stranger Things finale comes out at exactly the same time for everyone, but this varies depending on your location. For some people, it drops on 31st December, while for others it arrives on 1st January.

In the UK, the Stranger Things finale comes out on Thursday 1st January at 1am. That means you can ring in the new year at midnight and then stay up to watch it on New Year’s Eve.

However, in the US, it comes out on Wednesday, 31st December. For people in Los Angeles , it’s 5pm PT, while those in New York can watch it at 8pm ET.

Is the Stranger Things finale releasing in cinemas?!

Yes! Some theatres are showing the Stranger Things finale, but only in the US and Canada. Over 500 cinemas will be showing the episode as a special promotional screening, and you can check if any of them are near you on the official website here.

The theatre showing will begin at exactly the same time as it drops on Netflix. So, that’s 5pm PT/8pm ET. The only benefit is that you get to watch it on a huge screen, surrounded by a theatre full of other Stranger Things obsessors.

The finale run time has been revealed… and it’s long!

The final ever episode of Stranger Things has a total runtime of two hours and five minutes, so it’s literally the length of an entire movie.

Surprisingly, that’s not actually the longest episode in Stranger Things history, though. The season four finale, titled “The Piggyback” was a whopping two hours and 22 minutes long.

Featured image by: Netflix