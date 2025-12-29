Stranger Things actor reveals if there really are any cut episodes, as petition goes viral

2 hours ago

The Stranger Things fandom is currently in absolute meltdown, following the release of season five volume two on Boxing Day. The internet has been flooded with wild theories that Netflix has tampered with the episodes, leading to a massive petition to release cut scenes, and a very blunt response from one of the show’s actors.

Despite volume two serving as the bridge to the grand finale on New Year’s Day, people are convinced they’ve been short-changed.

The drama reached a breaking point when an anonymous document began circulating online, claiming the latest episodes were hacked to pieces in the edit suite. Naturally, this birthed a Change.org petition that has already clocked a staggering 280,000 signatures.

The petition creator isn’t holding back, writing: “I believe there was more to the episodes and we didn’t see them… This has been a long 10-year process and this is what we get? They must have cut out a lot of scenes from our loved characters.”

One disgruntled supporter added: “We did not wait YEARS for a cut, sloppy season. Some individuals spent time away from their family and friends to watch a season’s volume that is incomplete.” (Because nothing says ‘Happy Holidays’ like fuming over Vecna’s screen time).

While the Duffer brothers have been keeping quiet, Randy Havens, who plays everyone’s favourite science teacher, Mr. Clarke, has officially had enough.

Taking to his Instagram story to shut down the secret episode rumours, Randy posted: “There is no Snyder Cut of the show, please don’t believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet.”

For those who aren’t film nerds, he’s referencing the infamous campaign for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which saw people successfully push for a director’s cut of the DC movie. Randy, it seems, thinks the Stranger Things version is a total fantasy.

The backlash comes despite Matt and Ross Duffer previously warning fans not to expect a Game of Thrones style bloodbath. Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s not Game of Thrones. We’re not in Westeros… There’s not going to be a Red Wedding situation.”

He added that they want the ending to feel “inevitable” and “satisfying” rather than just shocking. But with nearly 300,000 people demanding to see the “unseen footage” before the final ever episode drops on Thursday, “satisfying” might be a tall order.

Whether you believe the secret episode rumours or think it’s all just internet brain rot, we’ve only got a few days to wait until the New Year’s Day finale reveals the truth.

Featured image credit: Netflix