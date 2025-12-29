The Tab

Stranger Things actor reveals if there really are any cut episodes, as petition goes viral

He’s not happy

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The Stranger Things fandom is currently in absolute meltdown, following the release of season five volume two on Boxing Day. The internet has been flooded with wild theories that Netflix has tampered with the episodes, leading to a massive petition to release cut scenes, and a very blunt response from one of the show’s actors.

Despite volume two serving as the bridge to the grand finale on New Year’s Day, people are convinced they’ve been short-changed.

Credit: Netflix

The drama reached a breaking point when an anonymous document began circulating online, claiming the latest episodes were hacked to pieces in the edit suite. Naturally, this birthed a Change.org petition that has already clocked a staggering 280,000 signatures.

The petition creator isn’t holding back, writing: “I believe there was more to the episodes and we didn’t see them… This has been a long 10-year process and this is what we get? They must have cut out a lot of scenes from our loved characters.”

One disgruntled supporter added: “We did not wait YEARS for a cut, sloppy season. Some individuals spent time away from their family and friends to watch a season’s volume that is incomplete.” (Because nothing says ‘Happy Holidays’ like fuming over Vecna’s screen time).

While the Duffer brothers have been keeping quiet, Randy Havens, who plays everyone’s favourite science teacher, Mr. Clarke, has officially had enough.

Credit: Netflix

Taking to his Instagram story to shut down the secret episode rumours, Randy posted: “There is no Snyder Cut of the show, please don’t believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet.”

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

For those who aren’t film nerds, he’s referencing the infamous campaign for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which saw people successfully push for a director’s cut of the DC movie. Randy, it seems, thinks the Stranger Things version is a total fantasy.

Credit: Instagram

The backlash comes despite Matt and Ross Duffer previously warning fans not to expect a Game of Thrones style bloodbath. Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s not Game of Thrones. We’re not in Westeros… There’s not going to be a Red Wedding situation.”

He added that they want the ending to feel “inevitable” and “satisfying” rather than just shocking. But with nearly 300,000 people demanding to see the “unseen footage” before the final ever episode drops on Thursday, “satisfying” might be a tall order.

Whether you believe the secret episode rumours or think it’s all just internet brain rot, we’ve only got a few days to wait until the New Year’s Day finale reveals the truth.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things creators broke one of their own huge rules for twist in new episodes

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Latest
Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

Stranger THings

Thank God: Stranger Things creators explain what actually happened with Jonathan and Nancy

Kieran Galpin

Did they breakup? Are they getting married? Why does none of this make sense?

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

Stranger THings

Thank God: Stranger Things creators explain what actually happened with Jonathan and Nancy

Kieran Galpin

Did they breakup? Are they getting married? Why does none of this make sense?