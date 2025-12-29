The Tab

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

I think I prefer it

Hebe Hancock

As if the lore drops in Stranger Things season five volume two weren’t enough to melt our brains, we finally got the moment we’ve been waiting for since 2016. Will Byers is officially out and proud.

But hold on to your trucker hats, because the Duffer Brothers just revealed that the scene we saw, the one where Will comes out to basically the entire population of Hawkins, was almost a much quieter, intimate affair.

Credit: Netflix

In a new interview with Variety, creator Ross Duffer admitted that they’ve been sitting on this storyline for years.

“Originally, it was going to be in Season four,” he revealed.

Apparently, they just couldn’t find the “space” to do it justice back then. Thank God. We needed that Season four car scene with Mike to build the tension first.

In the version that made it to air, Will comes out to a massive group including Mike, Dustin, Lucas, El, and even people he barely knows (hi, Kali!). It’s very public, and it’s had some people divided on whether it was too much pressure for him.

Credit: Netflix

Well, it turns out the original plan was for Will to only tell his mum.

“At first, it was just going to be Joyce in the original draft,” Ross explained. But they realised the scene “wasn’t hitting properly”.

The reason for the change? Vecna. The Duffers decided Will’s biggest vulnerability wasn’t just his sexuality, but the secret of it. By coming out to everyone, he effectively takes away Vecna’s power to use that shame against him. It’s not just a personal moment, it’s a tactical strike against the Upside Down.

It wasn’t just a big moment for Will; it was huge for Noah Schnapp, too. Noah, who came out himself in 2023, told Tudum that he also expected it to be a one-on-one scene with Winona Ryder.

Credit: Netflix

“For it to happen with the entire cast sitting there watching him was just so special,” Noah said. “I never really got to sit [the cast] down and have that conversation about my own coming out, so getting to do it was totally therapeutic and cathartic for me.”

He even confessed to running into Charlie Heaton’s arms and crying as soon as they finished filming, while the Duffers admitted this was the scene they spent the longest on in the entire history of the show.

If you need me, I’ll be rewatching the scene and sobbing into my Hellfire Club t-shirt.

Featured image credit: Netflix

Hebe Hancock
Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

