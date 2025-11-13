Selling The OC agent Alex Hall’s new boyfriend has an unexpected nepo baby job

The Tab
In season four of Selling The OC, Alex Hall debuted a new boyfriend, called Ian Young. The Alex and Tyler drama seems to finally be at an end. Here’s an intensely close look at who Alex Hall’s boyfriend Ian Young is beyond Selling The OC, and what he actually does for a job.

Wait, who even is Alex’s new boyfriend Ian?

According to his own Facebook, he was born on 15 December 1993, and so is five years younger than Alex. He first met Alex more than three years ago, because their parents used to date each other. They rekindled their relationship once Alex was done with Tyler. He and Alex have been pretty private about their relationship on social media, so we don’t know 100 per cent where they’re at right now.

She told Tudum in November they were had “two completely different lifestyles” and were trying to “figure out” how to progress their relationship.

He has a high-paying job

Ian is a corporate private pilot, who flies jets. This is a pretty lucrative job. Experienced private jet pilots can earn upwards of $250,000 a year.

Surely this makes it easier for Alex to go on holiday?

Ian also has a nepo baby job at his family’s business

Ian also works for a family business. His grandfather founded the Costa Mesa Speedways. That’s a track for motorcycle racing in Orange County.

Race days are a whole event – there’s a live band and a big bar.

Ian works as the “infield manager”. He’s also takes part in the actual racing. In his Instagram bio, he describes himself as a “dirtbike dude”.

