Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Selling The OC season four has finally arrived, but the cast look pretty different. Literally half of the core cast members quit the show last season. Here are the reasons these Selling The OC cast members gave for the max exodus, and what they’re filling their time with instead now they’ve quit.

Alexandra Jarvis

She told People she quit The Oppenheim Group for “many reasons”, including the “toxic culture” among the cast.

Lest we forget all her opinions about drinking water
“I don’t really think anyone’s surprised… I don’t really know what to say about it other than I just know when it’s time to leave a party,” she continued.

Alexandra still works in real estate. Since departing from The O Group in January 2024, she’s worked at three other brokerages. She’s now at Bren and Furstenfeld Estates.

She also unexpectedly entered a food blogger era. She’s been posting plenty of recipes on Insta.

Ali Harper

After debuting in season two, and being a real main character of season three, Ali has quit Selling The OC. It appears she’s given up on pretending to sell houses.

When a Selling The OC viewer asked on Instagram why Ali wasn’t in season four, she replied: “Girl, because my talents and passions are inside a home. Not selling one.”

Well, at least she’s being honest.

Ali still doesn’t actually have a real estate salesperson licence. She got married in March, and appears to be firmly in her home decor influencer era. If you’re unsure how to decorate your Christmas tree, fear not! She’s made no fewer than ten videos about this topic so far, and we’re not even halfway through November yet.

Kayla Cardona

Erm, well she’s not a core cast member of Selling The OC season four, but we have no idea why she quit the show. Kayla still seems to work for The Oppenheim Group. It’s officially the brokerage responsible for her real estate licence, plus she has three active listings on The O Group’s website.

Sean Palmieri

He spent most of season three fighting (metaphorically, and even literally) with Austin and Tyler, so it’s not exactly a shock he no longer works at The Oppenheim Group.

Jason told Us it was Sean’s “decision” to leave, but he reckons the relationships with the other agents probably led to this. He explained: “I can’t imagine that it didn’t have something to do with it, but I’m sure that professionally he wasn’t finding a lot of success. And then I think maybe this added to the frustration.”

Sean does still work in real estate. After ditching The O Group in November 2023, he worked at West End Inc for a few months. Sean is now at Equity California Real Estate in Los Alimitos.

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

