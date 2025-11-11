The Tab
selling sunset bre tiesi talking about her breast implant problems

What really went wrong with Bre’s breast implant, as it was confusing on Selling Sunset

The editing error did not help us

Claudia Cox

Bre briefly spoke about a problem with her breast implants on Selling Sunset, but an editing error made it pretty hard to tell what was actually going on with her. So, here’s a proper explanation of what was going on with Bre’s breast implants throughout Selling Sunset season nine.

An editing error made this storyline hard to follow

Cast your mind back to episode five. Various agents from The Oppenheim Group sorted through donations to help people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Bre said: “Hey, Jason, can one of y’all pick this up? ‘Cause my new t*tties do not allow for this.” Jason then threw an object at her, and Bre complained: “And you hit my new t*tty.”

She then explains that breast is new, as her “boob ruptured”.

Bre and her sister in episode six(Image via Netflix)

Bre and her sister in episode six
(Image via Netflix)

However, in episode six, Bre brought this up again. Bre told her sister she was resorting to pouring alcohol in her coffee at noon as she was having a bad day. She explained: “I went to the doctor yesterday, and my t*tty has ruptured.”

It looks like this was an editing error, and the chat between Bre and her sister in episode six was actually filmed before episode five, and the Los Angeles wildfires.

What really happened to Bre’s breast implant?

Bre at the donation drive in episode five selling sunset

Bre at the donation drive in episode five
(Image via Netflix)

So, the donation drive shown in Selling Sunset happened on 16th January 2025. Ergo, around the end of 2024, Bre’s doctor told her an implant had ruptured, and she had surgery to deal with it.

A “ruptured implant” is when the outer shell of an implant tears or breaks, and the contents leak into your body. Yikes. When a saline implant ruptures, the saline is absorbed into the body. But when silicone implants rupture, the body can react to the silicone and form small painful lumps called siliconomas. It’s important to remove the broken implant.

Now, when Bre last had breast enhancement surgery four years ago, she spoke about the procedure in extreme detail through two different YouTube videos. She shared that she was opting for silicone implants, and not saline ones. That will be the reason why it was important for a doctor to remove the ruptured implant and replace it during the time when Selling Sunset season nine was being filmed.

Featured image via Netflix.

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment

