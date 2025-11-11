What really went wrong with Bre’s breast implant, as it was confusing on Selling Sunset

3 hours ago

Bre briefly spoke about a problem with her breast implants on Selling Sunset, but an editing error made it pretty hard to tell what was actually going on with her. So, here’s a proper explanation of what was going on with Bre’s breast implants throughout Selling Sunset season nine.

An editing error made this storyline hard to follow

Cast your mind back to episode five. Various agents from The Oppenheim Group sorted through donations to help people impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Bre said: “Hey, Jason, can one of y’all pick this up? ‘Cause my new t*tties do not allow for this.” Jason then threw an object at her, and Bre complained: “And you hit my new t*tty.”

She then explains that breast is new, as her “boob ruptured”.

However, in episode six, Bre brought this up again. Bre told her sister she was resorting to pouring alcohol in her coffee at noon as she was having a bad day. She explained: “I went to the doctor yesterday, and my t*tty has ruptured.”

It looks like this was an editing error, and the chat between Bre and her sister in episode six was actually filmed before episode five, and the Los Angeles wildfires.

What really happened to Bre’s breast implant?

So, the donation drive shown in Selling Sunset happened on 16th January 2025. Ergo, around the end of 2024, Bre’s doctor told her an implant had ruptured, and she had surgery to deal with it.

A “ruptured implant” is when the outer shell of an implant tears or breaks, and the contents leak into your body. Yikes. When a saline implant ruptures, the saline is absorbed into the body. But when silicone implants rupture, the body can react to the silicone and form small painful lumps called siliconomas. It’s important to remove the broken implant.

Now, when Bre last had breast enhancement surgery four years ago, she spoke about the procedure in extreme detail through two different YouTube videos. She shared that she was opting for silicone implants, and not saline ones. That will be the reason why it was important for a doctor to remove the ruptured implant and replace it during the time when Selling Sunset season nine was being filmed.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.

Featured image via Netflix.