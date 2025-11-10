Every dramatic thing Christine Quinn is up to now since ditching Netflix’s Selling Sunset

4 hours ago

Selling Sunset has never felt the same since Christine Quinn dramatically quit the show after season five. Since we can no longer keep up with her via Netflix, here’s a crash course in everything Christine Quinn has been up to since ditching Selling Sunset. She’s really been busy.

Christine gave many reasons for leaving The Oppenheim Group in 2022

She managed to fall out with pretty much every other Selling Sunset cast member after Emma claimed she’d tried to bribe a client not to work with her. Christine said there was “absolutely no truth” to these allegations, by the way. Christine left the show after season five, She explained: “I’ve just gotten to a point where I just don’t want to be in the office because it gets to a point where the drama is affecting my business.”

Around the same time, she also quit The Oppenheim Group so she could start a business with her husband.

She did start her own brokerage

Christine and her husband Christian Dumontet did start a business called RealOpen, which helped people to buy property using cryptocurrency. At the end of 2022, they listed their own mansion on the platform for approximately $8 million. Christine is still listed on the website as the founder and CMO (although we don’t know exactly what work she is doing for this business at the moment).

The State of California’s Department of Real Estate records show her real estate licence expired on 25th May 2024, by the way.

She wrote a whole self-help book

How to be a Boss B*tch includes advice on “using your opponent’s poison as your power” and “how to get fired—and be ecstatic about it”. You may laugh, but the book has pretty decent reviews on Goodreads and Amazon.

Her marriage is over

So, in March 2024, Christian was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. According to People, he was arrested again for violating an emergency protective order. He and Christine both requested restraining orders against each other.

Christian filed for divorce in April 2024, due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Following the split, Christine described their relationship as “extremely unhealthy”. She told People: “There are certain things that I could tolerate, and it got to a point where it was affecting my son, and that wasn’t okay.”

She’s ditched Los Angeles

Christine and her son moved to Dallas in 2024. She now lives close to her sister. Christine renovated a house to suit her vibe. She told People her new home features “black walls, tapestries, and wallpaper” and “a lot of gold”.

Er, Christine seems to have resorted to Cameo

If you want Christine from Selling Sunset to give you a minute of advice, or a pep talk, then you’re in luck! This will only set you back a minimum of £265.63 on Cameo. Well, all 14 reviews (mostly from 2020) are very positive.

Christine is returning to reality TV

She’ll star in season three of House of Villains, which will drop in early 2026. In the show, Christine and an assortment of other reality TV “villains” will live in a house together and compete for a $200,000 prize.

