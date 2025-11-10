The Tab
christine quinn the selling sunset agent on selling sunset and then now, on a beach

Every dramatic thing Christine Quinn is up to now since ditching Netflix’s Selling Sunset

She got divorced and moved to Dallas?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Selling Sunset has never felt the same since Christine Quinn dramatically quit the show after season five. Since we can no longer keep up with her via Netflix, here’s a crash course in everything Christine Quinn has been up to since ditching Selling Sunset. She’s really been busy.

Christine gave many reasons for leaving The Oppenheim Group in 2022

She managed to fall out with pretty much every other Selling Sunset cast member after Emma claimed she’d tried to bribe a client not to work with her. Christine said there was “absolutely no truth” to these allegations, by the way. Christine left the show after season five, She explained: “I’ve just gotten to a point where I just don’t want to be in the office because it gets to a point where the drama is affecting my business.”

Around the same time, she also quit The Oppenheim Group so she could start a business with her husband.

Christine in her final episode of Selling Sunset(Image via Netflix)

Christine in her final episode of Selling Sunset
(Image via Netflix)

She did start her own brokerage

Christine and her husband Christian Dumontet did start a business called RealOpen, which helped people to buy property using cryptocurrency. At the end of 2022, they listed their own mansion on the platform for approximately $8 million. Christine is still listed on the website as the founder and CMO (although we don’t know exactly what work she is doing for this business at the moment).

The State of California’s Department of Real Estate records show her real estate licence expired on 25th May 2024, by the way.

She wrote a whole self-help book

How to be a Boss B*tch includes advice on “using your opponent’s poison as your power” and “how to get fired—and be ecstatic about it”. You may laugh, but the book has pretty decent reviews on Goodreads and Amazon.

Her marriage is over

Christine quinn and her ex in a vintage episode of Selling Sunset(Image via Netflix)

Christine and her ex in a vintage episode of Selling Sunset
(Image via Netflix)

So, in March 2024, Christian was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. According to People, he was arrested again for violating an emergency protective order. He and Christine both requested restraining orders against each other.

Christian filed for divorce in April 2024, due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Following the split, Christine described their relationship as “extremely unhealthy”. She told People: “There are certain things that I could tolerate, and it got to a point where it was affecting my son, and that wasn’t okay.”

She’s ditched Los Angeles

Christine and her son moved to Dallas in 2024. She now lives close to her sister. Christine renovated a house to suit her vibe. She told People her new home features “black walls, tapestries, and wallpaper” and “a lot of gold”.

Er, Christine seems to have resorted to Cameo

If you want Christine from Selling Sunset to give you a minute of advice, or a pep talk, then you’re in luck! This will only set you back a minimum of £265.63 on Cameo. Well, all 14 reviews (mostly from 2020) are very positive.

Christine is returning to reality TV

She’ll star in season three of House of Villains, which will drop in early 2026. In the show, Christine and an assortment of other reality TV “villains” will live in a house together and compete for a $200,000 prize.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The savage reason Heather isn’t on Selling Sunset anymore, and what she’s doing now

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Latest

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that