The Tab
selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Apparently he does do some work

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The Selling Sunset agent Emma Hernan has gone into further detail about how her mysterious new boyfriend Blake Davis managed to become quite so rich.

Although the Selling Sunset cast made plenty of jokes about how rich Emma’s new boyfriend was in season nine, they didn’t really delve into how that came about. Thankfully, Emma has now satiated our curiosity and explained more about how her boyfriend became so rich, and what he even does for work.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emma insisted she only brought up on the show that Blake’s family helped invent microwave popcorn because he did. “I didn’t just volunteer that information.”

She explained: “They made most of their money with apartments.”

@emmahernan

🩵 @Blake Davis #sellingsunset #netflix #trending #fyp #travel

♬ Hell Of A View – Eric Church

Blake’s immediate family are behind a company called Davis Development. The businesses’s website describes at as “a multi-family housing developer and management company based in Atlanta, Georgia who develops and manages luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States.”

Basically, the company builds (or significantly revamps) luxury apartment blocks, then manages the buildings and rents out the flats. Many of the blocks have flashy amenities like pools and libraries and golf stimulators (really).

Most of the apartment blocks are in Florida (where Blake is based) or Texas, but there are several in other states too. the company has apparently developed and managed more than 75,000 homes over the last 30 years.

Emma suggested to Entertainment Tonight that Blake does slightly more with his time than just take photos of her on his yacht. “He had to make a living for himself, too. We’re constantly looking at different deals together, whether it’s self-storage, or different stocks, and stuff like that, which I do love.”

As well as contributing to the company, Blake seems to be working on becoming even more rich by investing money his family made from apartments into venture capital and stocks.

“He’s actually really, really intelligent when he talks about the different buildings that they’re buying,” she explained, “One of the things that attracted me to him was the numbers that he was doing in his head. And I’m a math person. I love stocks and investments. He was so quick. He was so intelligent with all that. And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, like you’re very, very intelligent.’ And I didn’t know that. That was one of the first interactions that I had with him.

She continued: “We talk about business all the time together… we both invest in stocks.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix and @emmahernan.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

The full song G Flip wrote about Selling Sunset’s Emma and boyfriend Blake is actually brutal

selling sunset agent emma hernan and then blake davis her new boyfriend their age gap

The real age gap between Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and her rich new boyfriend Blake Davis

Latest
Celebrity Traitors cast ranked

It’s been the best time ever, so here’s a final and thorough ranking of The Celebrity Traitors cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

How on EARTH can season two ever beat this!?

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else

Celebrity Traitors cast ranked

It’s been the best time ever, so here’s a final and thorough ranking of The Celebrity Traitors cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

How on EARTH can season two ever beat this!?

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else