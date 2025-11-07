Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

31 mins ago

The Selling Sunset agent Emma Hernan has gone into further detail about how her mysterious new boyfriend Blake Davis managed to become quite so rich.

Although the Selling Sunset cast made plenty of jokes about how rich Emma’s new boyfriend was in season nine, they didn’t really delve into how that came about. Thankfully, Emma has now satiated our curiosity and explained more about how her boyfriend became so rich, and what he even does for work.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emma insisted she only brought up on the show that Blake’s family helped invent microwave popcorn because he did. “I didn’t just volunteer that information.”

She explained: “They made most of their money with apartments.”

Blake’s immediate family are behind a company called Davis Development. The businesses’s website describes at as “a multi-family housing developer and management company based in Atlanta, Georgia who develops and manages luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States.”

Basically, the company builds (or significantly revamps) luxury apartment blocks, then manages the buildings and rents out the flats. Many of the blocks have flashy amenities like pools and libraries and golf stimulators (really).

Most of the apartment blocks are in Florida (where Blake is based) or Texas, but there are several in other states too. the company has apparently developed and managed more than 75,000 homes over the last 30 years.

Emma suggested to Entertainment Tonight that Blake does slightly more with his time than just take photos of her on his yacht. “He had to make a living for himself, too. We’re constantly looking at different deals together, whether it’s self-storage, or different stocks, and stuff like that, which I do love.”

As well as contributing to the company, Blake seems to be working on becoming even more rich by investing money his family made from apartments into venture capital and stocks.

“He’s actually really, really intelligent when he talks about the different buildings that they’re buying,” she explained, “One of the things that attracted me to him was the numbers that he was doing in his head. And I’m a math person. I love stocks and investments. He was so quick. He was so intelligent with all that. And I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, like you’re very, very intelligent.’ And I didn’t know that. That was one of the first interactions that I had with him.

She continued: “We talk about business all the time together… we both invest in stocks.”

