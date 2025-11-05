The Tab
Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A massive talking point after Selling Sunset season nine is Emma Hernan’s rich new boyfriend, Blake Davis. Chrishell has made it clear she’s no longer friends with Emma, partially due to content she claims Blake previously posted on his socials.  So, here’s a deep dive into what Emma’s boyfriend Blake Davis actually still has up on his socials after Selling Sunset season nine. I fear I know far too much about him now.

Pretty much every photo is of Emma

Emma Hernan should just link to her boyfriend Blake’s socials as her modelling portfolio, at this point. He hard-launched their relationship on Instagram way back in April 2024 – long before his debut on Selling Sunset. Out of the 34 posts on his Instagram at the moment, only six do not prominently feature Emma. Chelsea does feature in a pic from June 2024, and a carousel about Emma’s birthday party in January 2025. I haven’t spotted any of the other Selling Sunset cast members.

As far as I can tell, Emma has yet to post a single image with him in on Instagram. (Please, correct me if I’m wrong and you can spot him among all the empanadas.) Although, it appears some pics on her page were taken on his yacht, or on their holiday to Monaco.

He wrote a gushing post about her in celebration of Valentine’s Day this year. Meanwhile, she wished her followers a happy Valentine’s Day from her and her cats.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Davis (@beachboybd)

She did start sharing TikToks with him in during autumn 2025, though.

From his TikToks, he is evidently not skint

As of 5th November, Blake has four TikToks on his page. One is a Jet2 holiday TikTok about a relatable issue we all deal with: your pilot flying your private jet to the wrong country somehow. In the comments section of another video, he explained that flying to the incorrect destination cost him “$15-20k” which was a “f*ck up” but not “world-ending”.

@blakedavis98

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

Another shows a sample of his collection of 1,000 watches.

Blake Davis has also reposted content from other creators about Charlie Kirk, Sydney Sweeney’s jeans advert, the live action Snow White film being “woke”, and how attractive it apparently is when a woman has “some innocence left”.

Erm, he’s beefing with Selling Sunset viewers in the comments

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Davis (@beachboybd)

A Selling Sunset viewer’s comment implied Blake was a “bad boyfriend”. Blake responded: “You’re watching a soap opera. The show isn’t real life. I haven’t even been to California in a year. Don’t let TV spill over into your real life. I sure don’t.”

He later added: “I wouldn’t watch it. Nothing going on is real.”

Blake also offered to bet someone a million dollars on whether he voted for Donald Trump. He argued with another Insta user that “chicken tenders taste better” than vegetables.

After an account seemed to make reference to claims about Blake’s political views, Blake wrote: “Some of my family is black and so are most of my best friends.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. 

Featured images via @beachboydbd.

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

