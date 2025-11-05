Here’s what actually happened with Mary from Selling Sunset’s devastating house robbery

2 hours ago

During Selling Sunset season nine, Jason revealed that Mary and Romain’s house had been broken into, and this is what devastatingly happened.

“The video shows them waiting for her to leave the house with Romain. And then three guys jumping the fence,” the Oppenheim brother says while holding up his phone and showing everyone in the office. “They were pretty pro, they knew what they were doing. The license plate was covered. They had masks. They wore gloves so they didn’t leave fingerprints.”

They briefly mentioned the robbery again in the reunion, when Tan France asked if they had arrested the burglars. Romain confirmed they haven’t been found and said: “We were one of the first ones, but then they just started hitting a bunch of our neighbours.”

Mary and Romain’s house was robbed in January 2025

The robbery took place in January 2025. Sources told TMZ the burglars got in through an unlocked door during the evening and took more than $130,000 worth of items, including jewellery, purses, and handbags. The robbers found a key nobody knew they had which allowed them to get into the safe. No arrests were made.

Mary and Romain weren’t home at the time, but the robbers were caught on the security cameras. Her dog Thor was found “shaking on the street” by a neighbour. They were the latest celebrities to be targeted in a “series of high-profile break-ins in Los Angeles”.

The robbers took lots of family heirlooms too, including an item that belonged to Mary’s ex-husband who died. She told Bre: “I had one thing left from my ex-husband who passed away, like, that was so meaningful, and they took it. It was something we got together in Greece, and it was just something that meant a lot to me then, and it meant a lot to me now.”

She posted an Instagram Story after the burglary

Mary first addressed the burglary on her Instagram Story, revealing that her style wouldn’t be as good as usual on season nine of Selling Sunset because all her bags had just been stolen.

“Please don’t expect my style to be on point in S9, the parasites/thieves took all my jewellery and most designer bags. I’m sorry,” she wrote.

Mary hinted she could quit Selling Sunset after the robbery

In Selling Sunset, Mary admitted that she didn’t “feel safe” in her home anymore, saying: “The robberies are continuing to happen around my neighborhood, and I can’t sleep…We are targets, and they know my house now.”

She’s since hinted that she might even quit Selling Sunset after season nine, telling Us Weekly: “Between the stuff with Chelsea and then with the robbery and the [Los Angeles] fires, I was like, ‘Do I really want this anymore?’ Where the season ends, it shows that I don’t really know.”

When asked if they would move away from Los Angeles at the reunion, Mary said: “Never say never.”

