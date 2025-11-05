The Tab

Here’s what actually happened with Mary from Selling Sunset’s devastating house robbery

It was really bad

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

During Selling Sunset season nine, Jason revealed that Mary and Romain’s house had been broken into, and this is what devastatingly happened.

“The video shows them waiting for her to leave the house with Romain. And then three guys jumping the fence,” the Oppenheim brother says while holding up his phone and showing everyone in the office. “They were pretty pro, they knew what they were doing. The license plate was covered. They had masks. They wore gloves so they didn’t leave fingerprints.”

They briefly mentioned the robbery again in the reunion, when Tan France asked if they had arrested the burglars. Romain confirmed they haven’t been found and said: “We were one of the first ones, but then they just started hitting a bunch of our neighbours.”

Credit: Netflix

Mary and Romain’s house was robbed in January 2025

The robbery took place in January 2025. Sources told TMZ the burglars got in through an unlocked door during the evening and took more than $130,000 worth of items, including jewellery, purses, and handbags. The robbers found a key nobody knew they had which allowed them to get into the safe. No arrests were made.

Mary and Romain weren’t home at the time, but the robbers were caught on the security cameras. Her dog Thor was found “shaking on the street” by a neighbour. They were the latest celebrities to be targeted in a “series of high-profile break-ins in Los Angeles”.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

The robbers took lots of family heirlooms too, including an item that belonged to Mary’s ex-husband who died. She told Bre: “I had one thing left from my ex-husband who passed away, like, that was so meaningful, and they took it. It was something we got together in Greece, and it was just something that meant a lot to me then, and it meant a lot to me now.”

She posted an Instagram Story after the burglary

Mary first addressed the burglary on her Instagram Story, revealing that her style wouldn’t be as good as usual on season nine of Selling Sunset because all her bags had just been stolen.

“Please don’t expect my style to be on point in S9, the parasites/thieves took all my jewellery and most designer bags. I’m sorry,” she wrote.

Credit: Instagram

Mary hinted she could quit Selling Sunset after the robbery

In Selling Sunset, Mary admitted that she didn’t “feel safe” in her home anymore, saying: “The robberies are continuing to happen around my neighborhood, and I can’t sleep…We are targets, and they know my house now.”

She’s since hinted that she might even quit Selling Sunset after season nine, telling Us Weekly: “Between the stuff with Chelsea and then with the robbery and the [Los Angeles] fires, I was like, ‘Do I really want this anymore?’ Where the season ends, it shows that I don’t really know.”

When asked if they would move away from Los Angeles at the reunion, Mary said: “Never say never.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell reveals where she stands with Bre after $12m lawsuit from staff

Nicole Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset’s Nicole cornered in the street over ‘drug problem’, and her explanation was messy

People didn’t recognise Nicole on Selling Sunset, so here’s her enormous transformation

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it