People didn’t recognise Nicole on Selling Sunset, so here’s her enormous transformation

5 hours ago

Nicole Young looks so different on this season of Selling Sunset that people didn’t even recognise her. She’s debuted a new look with a short platinum blonde bob, which has left people “genuinely baffled”. So, here’s a look at Nicole’s transformation over the years, from before the reality TV series right up to now.

A look at Nicole from Selling Sunset’s wild transformation

If you scroll all the way back through Nicole’s Instagram, there are photos from 2017, six years before she joined the cast of Selling Sunset for season six. She looks completely different, with fair hair and a very natural face.

Here’s a picture of Nicole in 2018 with Mary, Amanza and Christine. She went on to officiate Mary’s wedding two years later, in May 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Young (@itsnicoleyoung)

By 2021, Nicole started to look like the person we were introduced to on Selling Sunset, with her long hair and very chiseled cheekbones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Young (@itsnicoleyoung)

There was a huge drama during season seven when Chrishell dramatically accused Nicole of “rearranging her face”.

Speaking at the reunion, she denied having any cosmetic surgery, saying: “It was one of those deer in the headlight moments and I was like, ‘What are you even talking about?’ I got veneers before we started filming… Botox, like I always do, and I had the filler in my face dissolved, so I certainly didn’t rearrange my face. It was just a nasty mean girl comment, unfortunately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Young (@itsnicoleyoung)

In 2024, Nicole cut her hair a lot shorter. Then, a few months later, she trimmed it into a bob and dyed it platinum blonde.

Now, she looks even more different in recent pictures! A plastic surgeon told the Daily Mail it looks like she could have had a potential nose job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Young (@itsnicoleyoung)

“She has a remarkably symmetric facial appearance, a well-defined jawline, and prominent cheeks – which raises considerations of weight loss or strategically placed injectable fillers. Additionally, her current profile suggests a possibility of breast augmentation,” Dr. Tabasum Mir said.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Nicole Young/Instagram and Netflix