King’s College London student named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2025

‘Thank you so much. I am so grateful. To all my team-mates, coaches, I am so grateful’

Isabella Zbucki | News

A King’s College London (KCL) student has been named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2025.

Michelle Agyemang, a business management student at the university, took home the award which has previously been won by the likes of darts player Luke Litter and former diver Tom Daley.

This recognition comes following her remarkable performance during the women’s Euros last summer, with Agyemang scoring crucial late equalisers in the quarter final against Sweden and in the semi-final victory over Italy, which earned the Lionesses their place in the finals.

At just 19 years old, Michelle, who has been on loan at Brighton from Arsenal since September 2024, has already been recognised for her talent.

Last summer she was named young player of the tournament during the Euros and was later awarded the Golden Girl trophy for the best young player in Europe.

She was presented with the Young Sports Personality of the Year award by England and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

During her acceptance speech, she said: “Wow. Thank you so much. I am so grateful. To all my team-mates, coaches, I am so grateful.”

She also thanked her family for all their support throughout the year and her football career adding that “even if it hasn’t been that long- I love you.”

In a post shared to Instagram, the footballer went onto say “Last night was a true blessing. Thank you to the BBC for awarding me the BBC Young Sports Personality of the year 2025, and thank you for all your endless support.”

Professor Shitij Kapur, vice chancellor and president of King’s College London previously praised Michelle for all her achievements saying: “We are immensely proud of Michelle and all she has achieved so far.”

“Her incredible performance is an inspiration to the entire King’s community and should encourage every student that you can excel in the classroom and score goals beyond the university at the same time.”

Featured image credit: via Instagram @arsenalwfc and Unsplash

