Selling Sunset’s Emma explains why Blake is ‘controlling’, and how it sparked a big change at work

The ongoing beef between Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause is mostly over the former’s controversial boyfriend, Blake.

Though it’s rarely spoken about on the show, as per the producers’ decree, according to Chrishell, it seems to be over Blake’s history of anti-LBGTQ+ language. Apparently, he compared being non-binary to having a mental illness, and as we know, Chrishell is married to singer G Flip, who identifies as gender non-conforming.

Though Emma and Blake did split up for a time, leading to a very happy Chrishell, in a tale as old as time, they’ve since got back together. Selling Sunset viewers are not keen on Blake, to put it lightly, with many accusing him of being controlling, manipulative, and a raging red flag.

Addressing those accusations in an interview with Tudum, Emma said: “He’s super sweet and he’s super supportive. It’s not that he doesn’t want me to work. He just wants me to be in a safe space.”

Though she did acknowledge that some people could call Blake’s behaviour controlling, she’d rather use “protective.”

Blake’s opinion forced Emma to make a change on Selling Sunset

In the same interview, Emma detailed why some people might argue that Blake’s behaviour is controlling on Selling Sunset. She’d confided in him about a few instances where clients were creepy towards her.

“He knows a lot of men have been inappropriate with me during showings,” she said, before adding later on, “As much as people could say he was controlling, he was being protective because there are situations where people are inappropriate, and I have confided in him.”

Those situations forced her to make a change, and she will never do a showing alone again.

“To be honest with you, [Blake] did make me realise that I’m not going to do these showings by myself. I’m going to have an assistant with me at all times,” Emma added.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.

