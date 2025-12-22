True crime YouTuber Eleanor Neale is getting dragged for this ‘insensitive’ tour

7 hours ago

YouTuber Eleanor Neale has been really popular for her true crime videos for years now, but her newest tour is super controversial, and now some members of her audience are turning on her.

Eleanor has been making true crime videos on YouTube since 2017 and has almost three million subscribers. Her videos cover true crime stories about murder, mainly from the UK. Many people have praised Eleanor for being a “respectful” true crime content creator, as she doesn’t make jokes at the expense of victims or glorify murderers, and she always reminds her audience to be respectful.

But now, some people are saying they’ve lost respect for her after her latest career announcement. On 15 December, Eleanor announced Outlore Live, a tour across London, Manchester and Leeds.

The Instagram announcement caption said: “I’m so excited to see you all & talk true crime in person!! It’s been such a long time coming! Don’t worry if these locations are a little too far for you – on the link you can sign up to hear when I’ll be in your city!”

In the TikTok announcement, she said: “We’re going to analyse criminal cases, look through evidence, debate suspects… it’s what we do best around here.”

Eleanor also mentioned the tour will be full of “fun moments” and it’ll be an “unforgettable night”.

After this announcement, people across Instagram and TikTok have been criticising Eleanor and claiming she’s “changed” and is no longer an ethical true crime creator who focuses on spreading awareness and bringing attention to victims.

“You’ve changed so much in your content, it’s really distasteful. It’s no longer about the victims and hasn’t been in a while,” said one comment.

“This is very out of touch,” said another.

Even though there has been a lot of backlash, the tour has completely sold out its three days and is set to kick off next April 2026. There isn’t a lot of detail about what the tour will actually include, but it has sparked debate over whether it’s ethical to tour and profit from true crime stories.

The Tab has reached out to Eleanor Neale for comment.

