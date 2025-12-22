The Tab

True crime YouTuber Eleanor Neale is getting dragged for this ‘insensitive’ tour

She promises a ‘fun’ night

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

YouTuber Eleanor Neale has been really popular for her true crime videos for years now, but her newest tour is super controversial, and now some members of her audience are turning on her.

Eleanor has been making true crime videos on YouTube since 2017 and has almost three million subscribers. Her videos cover true crime stories about murder, mainly from the UK. Many people have praised Eleanor for being a “respectful” true crime content creator, as she doesn’t make jokes at the expense of victims or glorify murderers, and she always reminds her audience to be respectful.

But now, some people are saying they’ve lost respect for her after her latest career announcement. On 15 December, Eleanor announced Outlore Live, a tour across London, Manchester and Leeds.

The Instagram announcement caption said: “I’m so excited to see you all & talk true crime in person!! It’s been such a long time coming! Don’t worry if these locations are a little too far for you – on the link you can sign up to hear when I’ll be in your city!”

In the TikTok announcement, she said: “We’re going to analyse criminal cases, look through evidence, debate suspects… it’s what we do best around here.”

Eleanor also mentioned the tour will be full of “fun moments” and it’ll be an “unforgettable night”.

After this announcement, people across Instagram and TikTok have been criticising Eleanor and claiming she’s “changed” and is no longer an ethical true crime creator who focuses on spreading awareness and bringing attention to victims.

“You’ve changed so much in your content, it’s really distasteful. It’s no longer about the victims and hasn’t been in a while,” said one comment.

“This is very out of touch,” said another.

@rileyveil

I just woke up to this EDIT: She has now posted that she is working with charities, but it wasn’t clarified in the original tour post

♬ original sound – Riley Veil

Even though there has been a lot of backlash, the tour has completely sold out its three days and is set to kick off next April 2026. There isn’t a lot of detail about what the tour will actually include, but it has sparked debate over whether it’s ethical to tour and profit from true crime stories.

The Tab has reached out to Eleanor Neale for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Youtube/TikTok

More on: TikTok True crime Viral YouTube
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Read Next

Selena Gomez reveals the sad reason her voice has changed so much after constant speculation

Why Simon Cowell’s boy band December 10 are already getting brutally dragged on TikTok

Kansas City Moth

I can’t look at it, so what is actually going on with the giant Kansas City moth on TikTok!?

Latest
James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

Ellamaria Viscomi

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

Ellamaria Viscomi

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus