The Tab

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

You’ll be surprised

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Selling Sunset is back with season nine and once again, everyone wants to see pictures of the real estate agents before the show. Bre looks completely different, Chelsea has had a major transformation – but what about Emma? Surprisingly, her transformation actually isn’t anywhere near as big as some of the others, but she still looks quite different in some of her old pics.

Here are some old pictures of Emma Hernan before Selling Sunset

Someone dug up Emma’s old year book photo from when she left high school at 17 years old, and she hasn’t changed that much. She still has her trademark long bleach blonde hair, she just looks slightly less glam.

Her yearbook quote was from none other than Coco Chanel: “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.”

Credit: Reddit

She didn’t used to wear anywhere near as much makeup as she does now, rocking the natural look, which makes her look quite different. But in reality, her face is quite similar.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Before joining Selling Sunset, Emma worked as a model and her Instagram is still stacked with bikini pics modelling for various different brands. You have to scroll back a long way, but they’re still there and they’re definitely worth a look.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

Emma is definitely the one who’s changed the least out of the Selling Sunset girlies, but one thing that’s majorly changed is her fashion. You can tell she spends a lot more on her clothes now.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

Emma has never revealed whether she’s had any cosmetic surgery, although there are rumours she had had a boob job, some fillers and a nose job. She keeps her procedures under wraps and isn’t as open as some of the other girls, but whatever she has done, she looks great!

Credit: Instagram

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Emma Hernan/Instagram 

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘Very cruel’: Mary from Selling Sunset calls out Chrishell for ‘humiliating’ Emma in feud

Here’s where Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and her rich new boyfriend Blake Davis stand now

A ranking of just how rich Sandra Vergara is, compared to the other Selling Sunset agents

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’