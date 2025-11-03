Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

9 hours ago

Selling Sunset is back with season nine and once again, everyone wants to see pictures of the real estate agents before the show. Bre looks completely different, Chelsea has had a major transformation – but what about Emma? Surprisingly, her transformation actually isn’t anywhere near as big as some of the others, but she still looks quite different in some of her old pics.

Here are some old pictures of Emma Hernan before Selling Sunset

Someone dug up Emma’s old year book photo from when she left high school at 17 years old, and she hasn’t changed that much. She still has her trademark long bleach blonde hair, she just looks slightly less glam.

Her yearbook quote was from none other than Coco Chanel: “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.”

She didn’t used to wear anywhere near as much makeup as she does now, rocking the natural look, which makes her look quite different. But in reality, her face is quite similar.

Before joining Selling Sunset, Emma worked as a model and her Instagram is still stacked with bikini pics modelling for various different brands. You have to scroll back a long way, but they’re still there and they’re definitely worth a look.

Emma is definitely the one who’s changed the least out of the Selling Sunset girlies, but one thing that’s majorly changed is her fashion. You can tell she spends a lot more on her clothes now.

Emma has never revealed whether she’s had any cosmetic surgery, although there are rumours she had had a boob job, some fillers and a nose job. She keeps her procedures under wraps and isn’t as open as some of the other girls, but whatever she has done, she looks great!

Featured image by: Emma Hernan/Instagram