‘Very cruel’: Mary from Selling Sunset calls out Chrishell for ‘humiliating’ Emma in feud

Chrishell and Emma’s feud is one of the biggest Selling Sunset season nine dramas, and Mary has called out the way Chrishell treated her co-star in a new interview.

The real estate agents clashed over Emma’s ridiculously rich new boyfriend Blake Davis, who Chrishell definitely didn’t see eye to eye with.

“It feels like I’m having a conversation with a child or a drunk cheerleader,” she savagely said after going to lunch with the couple.

“You don’t want to feel like you’re being someone’s mum, it feels like you’d be his mum a little bit,” Chrishell then told Emma. “I hope he’s still maturing. God forbid he doesn’t. I don’t think this is your person. But that’s also probably not what you want to hear right now, so I’ll be quiet.”

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Mary said she thinks Chrishell was really unfair when she voiced her clear dislike for Emma’s new man, and didn’t act like a good friend.

“In my opinion, I think as a friend if you have somebody going through something like that you need to be there for them and be the safe space,” she said. “You don’t desert a friend in their time of need and you definitely don’t try to humiliate them by going public and telling all their secrets.”

“That [reaction] was uncalled for and very cruel. I asked her why because I don’t get it. I’ve always loved Chrishell and I just don’t understand the reasoning for that. But people do things for different reasons.”

Defending Emma, Mary added: “She’s a total sweetheart and who hasn’t been in a toxic relationship and chosen a bad guy and stayed there longer than they should? In hindsight, I knew it was dumb [when I was in a similar situation]. You just get swept up. But you need people to be there for you and to be strong for you and to show you your worth and not tear you down even more.”

