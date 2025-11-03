The Tab

‘Very cruel’: Mary from Selling Sunset calls out Chrishell for ‘humiliating’ Emma in feud

They clashed over her new boyfriend

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Chrishell and Emma’s feud is one of the biggest Selling Sunset season nine dramas, and Mary has called out the way Chrishell treated her co-star in a new interview.

The real estate agents clashed over Emma’s ridiculously rich new boyfriend Blake Davis, who Chrishell definitely didn’t see eye to eye with.

“It feels like I’m having a conversation with a child or a drunk cheerleader,” she savagely said after going to lunch with the couple.

“You don’t want to feel like you’re being someone’s mum,  it feels like you’d be his mum a little bit,” Chrishell then told Emma. “I hope he’s still maturing. God forbid he doesn’t. I don’t think this is your person. But that’s also probably not what you want to hear right now, so I’ll be quiet.”

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Mary said she thinks Chrishell was really unfair when she voiced her clear dislike for Emma’s new man, and didn’t act like a good friend.

Credit: Netflix

“In my opinion, I think as a friend if you have somebody going through something like that you need to be there for them and be the safe space,” she said. “You don’t desert a friend in their time of need and you definitely don’t try to humiliate them by going public and telling all their secrets.”

“That [reaction] was uncalled for and very cruel. I asked her why because I don’t get it. I’ve always loved Chrishell and I just don’t understand the reasoning for that. But people do things for different reasons.”

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Chelsea and Chrishell weren’t invited to the Selling Sunset launch party and the reason is brutal

Defending Emma, Mary added: “She’s a total sweetheart and who hasn’t been in a toxic relationship and chosen a bad guy and stayed there longer than they should? In hindsight, I knew it was dumb [when I was in a similar situation]. You just get swept up. But you need people to be there for you and to be strong for you and to show you your worth and not tear you down even more.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

A ranking of just how rich Sandra Vergara is, compared to the other Selling Sunset agents

Chrishell says she’s ‘done’ with Selling Sunset in dramatic statement about leaving the show

selling sunset season nine reunion

All the juicy new drama we can expect from the Selling Sunset season nine reunion

Latest

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’