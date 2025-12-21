Here’s the ultimate guide to surviving depressive weather as a KCL student

When the days get shorter, we can all feel our energy levels dip

8 hours ago

With the clocks now back an hour and it being dark at 4pm, nobody is going to blame you if a trip to Guy’s starts to feel even worse than it usually does.



Even Bush House can feel a little depressing when the temperature begins to drop.

So, here are some ways to help combat winter tiredness that don’t involve Red Bull!

See your friends

My number one tip for combating the weather is to make time to socialise with your friends. Whether you go for a catchup over coffee or head to the cinema to watch your favourite film, finding the time to keep a consistent social structure will help you through the winter months.

Light Therapy lamps

These lamps are perfect for the winter months as they mimic natural sunlight to regulate your body clock and in doing so boost your energy.

Just a few minutes every morning can really help boost your mood, especially when you have to wake up for a 9 am lecture before the sun has even risen.

Give yourself a break

Regardless if it’s winter or not, it’s essential to unwind outside of studying. Engaging in activities that you enjoy can also really help boost your mood.

With nearly 400 societies on offer, there is a society for just about everything at KCLSU if you don’t feel like starting a new hobby alone!

Bring nature in

Alfredo Succulento has been my trusty cactus companion through the winter months and research has shown that owning plants can reduce stress and anxiety.

Not only that, owning a plant can also become a useful hobby and a way to unwind outside of your studies.

Stay active

During the winter months, I always find it helpful to build a routine around natural daylight. Perhaps taking a stroll through St. James’s Park before or after lectures may help refresh your mind.

You can also get some all important Vitamin D whilst out on a walk so it really is a win-win!

Maintain a balanced diet

Meal prepping can help you to ensure that you maintain a balanced diet and remember to get enough Vitamin D in the winter months.

Even if you know you won’t have the motivation to cook after a full day in university, why not plan ahead and meal prep on your day off? If you don’t have any days off, poor you.

Keep warm

However silly it sounds, your temperature can affect your mood. With London winter weather reaching the minuses, it might be time to dig out that trusty jacket that, although ugly, will allow you to keep warm in the cold lecture theatres.

Limit your alcohol intake

I have a feeling this one is going to be ignored by a lot of my fellow uni students. However, limiting your alcohol intake can help you to reduce anxiety.

Alcohol disrupts your neurotransmitters and limiting your intake, especially during the winter months, may help you to regulate your mood better.

Sleep

It goes without saying, but having a consistent sleep schedule can help to regulate your circadian rhythm, which can help you with mood regulation.

Trying to stick to a consistent sleep schedule and not taking naps in the day (despite how boring that certain lecturer may be) can help you in the long-term.

Always know when to seek help

If you are concerned that your low mood is a consistent issue, it’s important to speak to your GP. They can help in many different ways and we even have our own GP on campus so you don’t have far to go if you need support.

There are also many other services that offer support for university students.

Mind is a UK based mental health charity that provides free mental health support for young people.

Student Minds offers support for students specifically, assisting in finding support both at your university and beyond.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.