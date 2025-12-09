The Tab

The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

The top student approved Christmas gifts for 2025 (no guesswork required)

Daisy Lewin | Guides

The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and Black Friday deals have already made us enter full Christmas mode.

Whether you’re struggling with what to put on your own Christmas list, hunting for the perfect present for a fellow King’s student or shopping for someone studying at KCL, don’t panic – we’ve got you!

From practical essentials to little luxuries to brighten up uni life, here are five gifts every King’s College London student is sure to love this Christmas. 

Hot drinks for cold students

Whether they’re a matcha, coffee or hot-chocolate person, every student can appreciate a gift card for their favourite café. As the temperature drops, a warm drink (or iced, if they’re one of those people who somehow still drink iced lattes in January) is the perfect pick-me-up to thaw frozen fingers and fend off winter blues in the dark and cold months.

If you’re feeling extra generous, pair it with a reusable cup as many popular coffee chains offer discounts or reward points for using one, which makes it the perfect gift that keeps on giving. It’s a small, thoughtful present that you can tailor to their taste, meaning even on a budget the thought feels personal rather than generic. It’s safe to say that any KCL student battling a mountain of deadlines this winter is guaranteed to appreciate it.

Cosy essentials for surviving winter

Most Read

Julia Filipo and Bonnie Blue

22-year-old who did vile stunt with Bonnie Blue says she’s ‘traumatised’ and needs therapy

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Anyone who has spent winter in London knows the cold hits differently. If you’ve ever stepped inside a university hall or student house, you’ll know it somehow manages to feel even colder inside than out. That’s why anything that helps a student stay warm is nothing short of an essential. Whether it’s something for braving the outdoors during those post-3pm seminars like a thick winter coat or a cosy scarf, warmth is always appreciated.

And for making student housing even remotely capable of delivering the “cosy evenings” everyone posts on social media, you can’t go wrong with electric blankets, fluffy slippers or the beloved oodie. When it comes to winter at King’s, warmth really is the ultimate act of kindness. Give a KCL student the ability to feel their fingers and toes again, and they’ll be eternally grateful. After all, staying warm in student accommodation takes more effort than most modules.

The student-friendly air fryer

After a long day at uni, the last thing any student wants to do is stare at their ancient oven to pre-heat for the sake of their sanity, growling stomach and soaring heating bill. A small one-person air fryer makes for the perfect practical gift, readily found in supermarkets or on Amazon, it can inexpensively solve all three of these problems.

It plugs straight into the wall, reaches temperature in a matter of minutes and cooks a meal in no time so dinner will be ready faster, healthier and cheaper – it’s a no brainer. Its compact size fits on any kitchen counter top, and perhaps the ease of use will even inspire them to have something for dinner other than pesto pasta. 

Planning 2026 success

Just after Christmas comes the dreaded New Year’s Day, and for any King’s student, a resolution focused on organisation should be top of the list. Help them kick off 2026 right with a dedicated academic planner or perhaps some luxury stationery. 

A planner is a crucial tool for time management, prioritisation, and reducing stress during the hectic academic year. Consider detailed tracker style options like the Moleskine student life diary. Or for a subtle flex when studying in a café, the Students’ Union shop offers a range of simple daily planners sporting the KCL coat of arms.

If you have a higher budget, choosing aesthetic items, such as a Montblanc notebook, elevates note-taking, offering a touch of luxury they might not buy for themselves. This practical and customisable gift ensures structure and provides the ideal fuel for that 2026 academic comeback.

Snack boosts

Snacks and sweet treats are the universal morale boost that keeps students powering through lectures, labs and late‑night study sessions. The old saying that “food is the way to a student’s heart” (or something like that) still rings true, so why not surprise a loved one with a thoughtfully curated snack hamper?

For readymade budget‑friendly options, the “Not on the High Street” range offers an assortment of snacks and, if you’re feeling extra indulgent, M&S seasonal hampers are the perfect luxury for cheering up anyone navigating an academic slump. For a more personal touch, why not curate your own full of their favourite snack? A well‑chosen hamper is a low‑effort, high‑impact gift that turns any stressful study day into a moment of sweet relief.

Daisy Lewin | Guides

Read Next

Here’s your ultimate guide to how well you’d do on I’m a Celeb based on your King’s degree

Your year at KCL unwrapped: A rundown of the most memorable moments

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Latest

Exeter students: Here’s how to balance uni work and actually enjoy the Christmas holidays

Alexis Walker

Don’t ignore your deadlines during the most wonderful time of the year…

Tragically chilling message man sent girlfriend after ‘leaving her to freeze to death’ on mountain

Hayley Soen

He’s been charged with manslaughter over her death

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died

Exeter students: Here’s how to balance uni work and actually enjoy the Christmas holidays

Alexis Walker

Don’t ignore your deadlines during the most wonderful time of the year…

Tragically chilling message man sent girlfriend after ‘leaving her to freeze to death’ on mountain

Hayley Soen

He’s been charged with manslaughter over her death

We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

Rosanna McNeil

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

Nick Fuentest

Infamous woman-hating podcaster admits he’s never even slept with a woman

Kieran Galpin

The same far-right incel who said ‘your body, our choice’

Tyra Banks TikTok

‘Is she okay?’: Trying to explain what Tyra Banks is up to in these bizarre viral TikTok videos

Harrison Brocklehurst

She was performing as her alter ego ‘Santa Smize’ and the audience looked perplexed

Exactly how long Bonnie Blue could be facing in prison after getting arrested in Bali

Ellissa Bain

It’s a very, very long time

Where Suge Knight is now, after Netflix’s Diddy documentary called out the rap feud

Hebe Hancock

It all links together

Billy Ray Cyrus shares brutal response to woman claiming she’s Miley’s real mother

Ellissa Bain

She alleges that the singer was adopted

Diddy

The brutal reason 50 Cent chose ABC for Diddy doc interview, as people call him a ‘menace’

Kieran Galpin

I strive to be this petty

Ariana Grande speaks out about Mac Miller twice in one week, with stories she’s never told

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s been seven years since he died