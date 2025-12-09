The King’s Christmas list: Here are five gifts that every KCL student will love this year

2 hours ago

The nights are drawing in, the temperature is dropping and Black Friday deals have already made us enter full Christmas mode.

Whether you’re struggling with what to put on your own Christmas list, hunting for the perfect present for a fellow King’s student or shopping for someone studying at KCL, don’t panic – we’ve got you!

From practical essentials to little luxuries to brighten up uni life, here are five gifts every King’s College London student is sure to love this Christmas.

Hot drinks for cold students

Whether they’re a matcha, coffee or hot-chocolate person, every student can appreciate a gift card for their favourite café. As the temperature drops, a warm drink (or iced, if they’re one of those people who somehow still drink iced lattes in January) is the perfect pick-me-up to thaw frozen fingers and fend off winter blues in the dark and cold months.

If you’re feeling extra generous, pair it with a reusable cup as many popular coffee chains offer discounts or reward points for using one, which makes it the perfect gift that keeps on giving. It’s a small, thoughtful present that you can tailor to their taste, meaning even on a budget the thought feels personal rather than generic. It’s safe to say that any KCL student battling a mountain of deadlines this winter is guaranteed to appreciate it.

Cosy essentials for surviving winter

Anyone who has spent winter in London knows the cold hits differently. If you’ve ever stepped inside a university hall or student house, you’ll know it somehow manages to feel even colder inside than out. That’s why anything that helps a student stay warm is nothing short of an essential. Whether it’s something for braving the outdoors during those post-3pm seminars like a thick winter coat or a cosy scarf, warmth is always appreciated.

And for making student housing even remotely capable of delivering the “cosy evenings” everyone posts on social media, you can’t go wrong with electric blankets, fluffy slippers or the beloved oodie. When it comes to winter at King’s, warmth really is the ultimate act of kindness. Give a KCL student the ability to feel their fingers and toes again, and they’ll be eternally grateful. After all, staying warm in student accommodation takes more effort than most modules.

The student-friendly air fryer

After a long day at uni, the last thing any student wants to do is stare at their ancient oven to pre-heat for the sake of their sanity, growling stomach and soaring heating bill. A small one-person air fryer makes for the perfect practical gift, readily found in supermarkets or on Amazon, it can inexpensively solve all three of these problems.

It plugs straight into the wall, reaches temperature in a matter of minutes and cooks a meal in no time so dinner will be ready faster, healthier and cheaper – it’s a no brainer. Its compact size fits on any kitchen counter top, and perhaps the ease of use will even inspire them to have something for dinner other than pesto pasta.

Planning 2026 success

Just after Christmas comes the dreaded New Year’s Day, and for any King’s student, a resolution focused on organisation should be top of the list. Help them kick off 2026 right with a dedicated academic planner or perhaps some luxury stationery.

A planner is a crucial tool for time management, prioritisation, and reducing stress during the hectic academic year. Consider detailed tracker style options like the Moleskine student life diary. Or for a subtle flex when studying in a café, the Students’ Union shop offers a range of simple daily planners sporting the KCL coat of arms.

If you have a higher budget, choosing aesthetic items, such as a Montblanc notebook, elevates note-taking, offering a touch of luxury they might not buy for themselves. This practical and customisable gift ensures structure and provides the ideal fuel for that 2026 academic comeback.

Snack boosts

Snacks and sweet treats are the universal morale boost that keeps students powering through lectures, labs and late‑night study sessions. The old saying that “food is the way to a student’s heart” (or something like that) still rings true, so why not surprise a loved one with a thoughtfully curated snack hamper?

For readymade budget‑friendly options, the “Not on the High Street” range offers an assortment of snacks and, if you’re feeling extra indulgent, M&S seasonal hampers are the perfect luxury for cheering up anyone navigating an academic slump. For a more personal touch, why not curate your own full of their favourite snack? A well‑chosen hamper is a low‑effort, high‑impact gift that turns any stressful study day into a moment of sweet relief.