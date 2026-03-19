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Manosphere woman Hannah Pearl Davis

Meet Hannah Pearl Davis: The very ‘successful’ woman in the manosphere and her views are extreme

She presents these views as ‘just saying the truth’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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If you’ve been watching Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere, you’ll know the space is mostly dominated by men, so it might come as a surprise that one of the loudest voices in it right now is actually a woman — Hannah Pearl Davis.

Known online as Pearl, she’s an American YouTuber and podcaster who has built a huge following by openly criticising feminism, modern dating and women, often in ways that have sparked serious backlash, and, at times, disbelief.

Pearl has become a prominent figure in the manosphere, a space usually filled with influencers like Andrew Tate. But instead of challenging those views or offering anything particularly new, she largely echoes them.

Speaking in an interview on TalkTV, she said, “Feminism has given women a lot of power in society and all of society is crumbling because of it.”

And that’s kind of where most of her content sits

Pearl’s videos and podcasts often centre on blaming women for societal and relationship issues. As per Insider , she has said it’s, “99.9999 per cent the woman’s fault” if she’s unmarried and pregnant and has also defended men cheating in certain situations.

She’s described women as “drunk on power” and “spoiled brats.”

She’s also questioned basic rights and norms. For example, she has argued that voting rights should be tied to military service, saying, “If you’re not 50 per cent of the military, you’re not really equal, are you?”

At one point, she even suggested divorce should be banned, before later walking that back slightly, though she still argues many men are “tortured” in marriages.

Basically, Pearl’s whole message is that modern society unfairly benefits women. She frequently talks about family courts and custody battles, women’s behaviour in relationships, and the idea that feminism has “gone too far”.

And while she presents these views as “just saying the truth”, I can argue that it’s a very one-sided version of it.

She’s built a huge platform from it

Despite, or more realistically, because of how controversial her views are, Pearl has gained a massive audience. Across platforms, she has over two million YouTube subscribers and hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok, Instagram and X.

She has said she doesn’t “hate women”, adding that she’s simply creating “a form of media that advocates for me.”

Although it’s hard to ignore that a lot of that content relies on saying things that are designed to provoke a reaction, and, clearly, it works.

With the discussion around the manosphere, especially after Louis Theroux’s documentary, Pearl stands out. It’s not because she challenges the space, but because she reinforces some of its most extreme ideas while packaging them slightly differently.

And yes, she’s built a large platform. But, I feel like the views behind it, whether she frames them as “honest” or not, are pretty inflammatory and end up reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

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More on: documentary Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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