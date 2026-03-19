The Tab
Lucinda

Love Island All Stars couple are trying on wedding dresses, just three weeks after the show

The definition of moving too fast

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone are as jarring as they are cute, because tell me why she’s trying on literal wedding dresses three weeks after the show??

A cursed pairing through and through, Sean and Lucinda were the definition of chaos inside the villa. Despite that, they’re going steady in the real world; posting about a billion TikToks together, getting matching tattoos, and doing YouTube vlogs.

In a recent TikTok, set to Tate McRae’s Just Keep Watching trend, Sean and Lucinda ventured into a bridal shop.

“Babes, do you think we’re moving too fast?” Lucinda joked, and he responded, “No, not at all.”

@lucinda

it’s approved @Sean Stone

♬ צליל מקורי – Noy Tawil

She only appeared to try on one dress, but admittedly, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Considering most bridal shops require an appointment to try on gowns, you have to admire their dedication to the bit.

“F**king class hahhahahahhah,” Love Island’s Scott van-der-Sluis wrote.

Sean gassed his girl up in the comments, writing: “You look incredible in that dress.”

Regular joes commented as well, with most comments oscillating between “omg this is too fast” and “you guys are hilarious.”

“Trying on wedding dresses. They’re the funniest ppl ever,” one person wrote, as another countered, “This has to be a joke.”

The post has now amassed 500k likes and 4.8 million views.

Lucinda and Sean were involved in some backlash this week

Outside of Ciaran and Samie’s split, the biggest Love Island news of the week was Sean’s gross comment about Lucinda getting fat. Reddit had a field day with it.

In a 45-minute vlog, the couple stopped off at the Maccies drive-thru to get some much-needed sustenance. Their order was chips, a sweet chilli dip, a barbecue dip, nine chicken nuggets, and cheeseburgers.

“We’re actually pigging out. Fitness starts tomorrow!” Sean said, with his girlfriend adding, “also, I’m going to be so healthy tomorrow. I’m going to go the gym. Because, by the end of Love Island… you know when you’re in a comfortable relationship, and you…”

Sean cut her off, adding: “You can’t get fat, though.”

Though Lucinda seemed somewhat chill about the comment, people on Reddit called it gross.

“I would get fat on purpose just to see if the love is real,” one person said.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Lucinda Strafford/TikTok

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Love Islander Ciaran

Yikes, Ciaran has been caught liking underwear pics of a fellow Islander and friend of Samie

Samie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars

Samie jokes about returning the £50k All Stars prize fund as she confirms split from Ciaran

Love Island’s Sher organises unexpected surprise for Jack and his daughter from America

Latest

Markets, matcha and music: The ultimate student’s guide to Liverpool’s coolest quarter

Esme Atkinson

It’s giving hidden gem

Punch the monkey’s keeper reveals how long he’ll need his beloved stuffed toy for comfort

Hebe Hancock

Surely he doesn’t need it now he has a girlfriend?!

Manosphere woman Hannah Pearl Davis

Meet Hannah Pearl Davis: The very ‘successful’ woman in the manosphere and her views are extreme

Suchismita Ghosh

She presents these views as ‘just saying the truth’

Lucinda

Love Island All Stars couple are trying on wedding dresses, just three weeks after the show

Kieran Galpin

The definition of moving too fast

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Cheese and Chocolate Society

Sofia Drake-Perelló

They meet. They eat. They repeat.

Brittany from Love Is Blind’s dad shares deep reason he trusted Devonta after red flags

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They cut so much from their meeting

‘We go through hell’: Anti-stalking advocate slams decision to bring Mel on MAFS Australia

Esther Knowles

Mel recalled doing ‘laps’ of an ex’s house to see if he was home

On the run and then arrested: Three of Louis Theroux’s manosphere men have criminal records

Kieran Galpin

Proceedings are ongoing

‘She was life of the party’: Liverpool student died after collapsing at rave, inquest heard

Grace Ellen

Olivia Wojciechowska died after experiencing organ failure at a Halloween rave in Liverpool

Myron

Oh god, Myron’s ex Angie has broken her silence on Louis Theroux’s doc for the first time

Kieran Galpin

‘I went through therapy’

Markets, matcha and music: The ultimate student’s guide to Liverpool’s coolest quarter

Esme Atkinson

It’s giving hidden gem

Punch the monkey’s keeper reveals how long he’ll need his beloved stuffed toy for comfort

Hebe Hancock

Surely he doesn’t need it now he has a girlfriend?!

Manosphere woman Hannah Pearl Davis

Meet Hannah Pearl Davis: The very ‘successful’ woman in the manosphere and her views are extreme

Suchismita Ghosh

She presents these views as ‘just saying the truth’

Lucinda

Love Island All Stars couple are trying on wedding dresses, just three weeks after the show

Kieran Galpin

The definition of moving too fast

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Cheese and Chocolate Society

Sofia Drake-Perelló

They meet. They eat. They repeat.

Brittany from Love Is Blind’s dad shares deep reason he trusted Devonta after red flags

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They cut so much from their meeting

‘We go through hell’: Anti-stalking advocate slams decision to bring Mel on MAFS Australia

Esther Knowles

Mel recalled doing ‘laps’ of an ex’s house to see if he was home

On the run and then arrested: Three of Louis Theroux’s manosphere men have criminal records

Kieran Galpin

Proceedings are ongoing

‘She was life of the party’: Liverpool student died after collapsing at rave, inquest heard

Grace Ellen

Olivia Wojciechowska died after experiencing organ failure at a Halloween rave in Liverpool

Myron

Oh god, Myron’s ex Angie has broken her silence on Louis Theroux’s doc for the first time

Kieran Galpin

‘I went through therapy’