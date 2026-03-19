Love Island All Stars couple are trying on wedding dresses, just three weeks after the show

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Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone are as jarring as they are cute, because tell me why she’s trying on literal wedding dresses three weeks after the show??

A cursed pairing through and through, Sean and Lucinda were the definition of chaos inside the villa. Despite that, they’re going steady in the real world; posting about a billion TikToks together, getting matching tattoos, and doing YouTube vlogs.

In a recent TikTok, set to Tate McRae’s Just Keep Watching trend, Sean and Lucinda ventured into a bridal shop.

“Babes, do you think we’re moving too fast?” Lucinda joked, and he responded, “No, not at all.”

She only appeared to try on one dress, but admittedly, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Considering most bridal shops require an appointment to try on gowns, you have to admire their dedication to the bit.

“F**king class hahhahahahhah,” Love Island’s Scott van-der-Sluis wrote.

Sean gassed his girl up in the comments, writing: “You look incredible in that dress.”

Regular joes commented as well, with most comments oscillating between “omg this is too fast” and “you guys are hilarious.”

“Trying on wedding dresses. They’re the funniest ppl ever,” one person wrote, as another countered, “This has to be a joke.”

The post has now amassed 500k likes and 4.8 million views.

Lucinda and Sean were involved in some backlash this week

Outside of Ciaran and Samie’s split, the biggest Love Island news of the week was Sean’s gross comment about Lucinda getting fat. Reddit had a field day with it.

In a 45-minute vlog, the couple stopped off at the Maccies drive-thru to get some much-needed sustenance. Their order was chips, a sweet chilli dip, a barbecue dip, nine chicken nuggets, and cheeseburgers.

“We’re actually pigging out. Fitness starts tomorrow!” Sean said, with his girlfriend adding, “also, I’m going to be so healthy tomorrow. I’m going to go the gym. Because, by the end of Love Island… you know when you’re in a comfortable relationship, and you…”

Sean cut her off, adding: “You can’t get fat, though.”

Though Lucinda seemed somewhat chill about the comment, people on Reddit called it gross.

“I would get fat on purpose just to see if the love is real,” one person said.

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Featured image credit: Lucinda Strafford/TikTok