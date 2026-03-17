Er, Love Island’s Sean told Lucinda she ‘can’t get fat’ in a vlog, and this needs discussing

Lucinda declared she was ‘absolutely not getting fat’

4 hours ago

Love Island: All Stars’ Sean Stone told his girlfriend Lucinda Strafford she “can’t get fat”, and his comments really need dissecting.

The jarring conversation happened in Lucinda’s YouTube vlog called “My First Week After Love Island With Sean (Podcast, Party & Chaos)”. In the 45 minute-long video, Lucinda and Sean shop for sweet treats in an M&S. They stopped off at a McDonald’s drive-through, so they could enjoy a takeaway while watching themselves on Love Island. While waiting for their order, Lucinda showed to the camera the sweet treats she just filmed herself buying.

Sean said: “We’re actually pigging out. Fitness starts tomorrow!”

“But it’s Sunday night,” Lucinda said, “also, I’m going to be so healthy tomorrow. I’m going to go the gym. Because, by the end of Love Island… you know when you’re in a comfortable relationship, and you…”

Then Sean cut in: “You can’t get fat, though.” He burst into laughter.

Lucinda turned to face the camera. “No. I’m absolutely not getting fat. Don’t worry.” She continued speaking about her time on Love Island: All Stars. “At the beginning, I lost loads of weight, because I was really worried.”

She then added: “We are pigging out, actually, we need to control ourselves.”

If you’re curious, Lucinda and Sean’s Maccies order included chips, sweet chilli dip, barbecue dip, nine chicken nuggets, and cheeseburgers. They gave it a rave review.

The internet seems pretty split over Lucinda and Sean’s conversation. A Reddit user commented: “Am I the only one that didn’t like when Sean said she’s not allowed to get fat?”

Under a clip on TikTok, someone wrote: “I would get fat on purpose just to see if the love is real.”

Others argued that Sean seemed to just be joking. Another TikTok user did comment: “People are so miserable in the comments, omg, he literally treats her like a queen.”

Erm, I’m not quite sure I understand the joke. Are we meant to be laughing about women getting “fat” if they dare eat carbohydrates? Would it be hilarious if a boyfriend left their girlfriend because she gained weight? Hey, maybe Lucinda’s 68,600 YouTube subscribers (many of which are likely to be young girls) will only see the funny side!

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Featured image via YouTube.