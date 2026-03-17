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Love Island’s Tyrique reacts to Samie and Ciaran split as people claim he was the reason

Oh he messy

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Following the news that Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies split, Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde appeared to react to the breakup and the accusation that he had something to do with it.

Just three weeks after winning Love Island All Stars, Samie and Ciaran split up. A source told The Sun that they’re better off as friends.

“Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically,” they said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

“They made that decision in the week. Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line.”

Samie and Ciaran are yet to address the split, besides a few pointed jabs on Insta, but now Tyrique has waded in.

Hold up, why was Tyrique involved in Samie and Ciaran’s split?

Tyrique, who starred in season 10 of Love Island, was dragged into the drama when people spotted him and Samie following one another on Instagram. He’d made his attraction to her as plain as day in the past and left flirty comments on her Insta.

“When you’re back from New York lemme know @samieelisi,” he wrote after the Brit Awards, with Ciaran unfollowing him after, numerous outlets reported.

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

In an undeniably messy moment on Insta, Tyrique seemingly reacted to the breakup by posting a throwback shot of him in the Love Island villa.

“Nah, I’m very sad. Trust me,” it was captioned.

Despite the brewing questions surrounding Tyrique, Samie, and Ciaran, a source rejected the notion that there was a third person in the relationship.

“Tyrique is always mentioning Samie – before, during and after All Stars – so it’s got nothing to do with why her and Ciaran split,” the insider told The Sun.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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