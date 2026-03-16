Love Island’s Ciaran reveals what really happened in final week with Samie before split

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Samie and Ciaran just became the quickest Love Island winners to split ever, and he’s now revealed what really went down in their final week as a couple.

The news broke on Sunday, when a source told The Sun: “Samie and Ciaran have decided that, for now at least, they’re better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically. They made that decision in the week. Neither of them have a bad word to say about each other. Maybe they’ll end up staying good mates and you never know what could happen down the line.”

Another source close to Samie said things “really changed” between them after leaving the villa and things “fizzled out” because they “haven’t been able to spend much time together” – but this video from Ciaran tells a completely different story.

On his Snapchat story last weekend, Ciaran spoke about how he’d just spent the whole week with Samie, and they’d had a really great time. They were in London for a few days before heading to Wales for the weekend. They went on a trip to Barry Island, and he definitely wasn’t talking like they were about to break up.

“I’ve just spent the week with Samie girl, which was good, it was nice to be back with her,” he said. “I had a really good week with her in London, and then she came to Wales for the weekend. We went to Barry Island. I can’t lie, I’ve been to Barry so many times growing up, but that was probably the best time I’ve had in Barry. We had such a laugh. It was so funny watching her be a tourist.”

Ciaran did hint that their busy schedules could be the reason they split, saying, “She’s back in London now though because she’s got a few things coinng up. She’s very very busy.” However, he was certain they’d arrange another meet-up, adding, “Not sure when I’m next going to see her, but it hopefully will be soon.”

The Islander ended the video by saying he was heading to the Cheltenham races on Wednesday and doing some work with Bristol Bears Rugby Club on Friday. So, he and Samie went from having a great time in Barry Island to splitting in the space of… six days?! There has to be more to the story.

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